UFC on ESPN 35: Font vs. Vera Odds, Schedule, Predictions

A key bantamweight contest between Rob Font and Marlon "Chito" Vera anchors the UFC on ESPN 35 card from the APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Font came in at 2.5 pounds over the 136-pound allowance to make the bout an official bantamweight contest. However, the main event will go on as scheduled.

That's good news for fight fans as it is easily the most significant fight on the card. Both 135ers are hoping to add an important bullet point on their title shot resume.

In the co-main event, Jake Collier will look to get past heavyweight veteran Andrei Arlovski, and Joanderson Brito will test himself against featherweight mainstay Andre Fili.

Here's a look at the complete card along with a closer look at the biggest bouts.