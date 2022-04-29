AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29

0 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 29.

The Owen Hart Cup qualifying matches kept rolling this week with two big showdowns. Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to earn a spot in the tournament on Wednesday, and Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland fought for another one of the spots on Friday.

Samoa Joe looked to continue his winning ways in a match with Trent Beretta for the ROH TV title, Colten Gunn had the misfortunate of having to face the dominant Keith Lee, and Jade Cargill teamed up with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan to take on Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora and Skye Blue.

Last but not least, we got an in-ring segment with Hook and Danhausen. Let's take a look at everything that went down during Friday's episode of Rampage.