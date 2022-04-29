AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29April 30, 2022
AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 29
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on April 29.
The Owen Hart Cup qualifying matches kept rolling this week with two big showdowns. Dax Hardwood defeated Cash Wheeler to earn a spot in the tournament on Wednesday, and Darby Allin and Swerve Strickland fought for another one of the spots on Friday.
Samoa Joe looked to continue his winning ways in a match with Trent Beretta for the ROH TV title, Colten Gunn had the misfortunate of having to face the dominant Keith Lee, and Jade Cargill teamed up with Red Velvet and Kiera Hogan to take on Willow Nightingale, Trish Adora and Skye Blue.
Last but not least, we got an in-ring segment with Hook and Danhausen. Let's take a look at everything that went down during Friday's episode of Rampage.
Darby Allin vs. Swerve Strickland
- The crowd already loves to chant for Swerve and he's barely been in AEW for a cup of coffee. That says a lot about how popular he was before he ever stepped foot in an AEW ring.
- The way Swerve countered Allin's suicide dive was brutal. Allin looked like he hit a brick wall and fell straight to the floor.
- The suplex Swerve hit from the apron to the floor was nasty and maybe a little unnecessary. Not every match needs to have a spot when Allin almost kills himself.
Rampage started with Swerve and Allin in the ring for their Owen Hart Cup qualifying match. They shook hands before locking up as a sign of respect due to their long history as friends and rivals.
While they had a competitive exchange, they kept it technical for longer than expected. Allin is known for his risk-taking style and smashmouth offense, so seeing him focus on things like hammerlocks and takedowns was a nice change of pace.
They continued to keep the same pace through the break and into the second half, but they were slowly picking up the intensity as they went along. Each move had a little more impact than the last.
A distraction from Ricky Starks ended up leading to Allin picking up the win, but it wasn't exactly interference, so Swerve only has himself to blame. This was a strong opening contest with a result some people might call surprising, but it also feeds into the whole Swerve and Keith Lee vs. Team Taz story, so it worked out fine.
Grade: B+
Notable Moments and Observations
Jade Cargill and the Baddies vs. Nightingale, Blue and Adora
- The speed and which Velvet hit a heel kick early in the match was nuts.
- The pounce Willow hit on Hogan looked awesome. She sent that girl flying across the ring.
Jade, Velvet and Hogan got a nice entrance for their first match as a trio against Nightingale, Blue and Adora. The TBS champion started out for her team against Blue, but quickly tagged out as if she wasn't worth her time.
The match had a couple of minutes of competitive action, but it quickly ended with Jade hitting Adora with her finisher for the win.
While everybody looked good, there wasn't enough. This match was too short to properly feature the three winners, let alone all six women.
Grade: C+
Notable Moments and Observations