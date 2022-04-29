Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: Fight Odds, Live Stream, Predictions

Stephen McCarthy/Getty Images

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (20-0, six KOs) will put her titles and undefeated record on the line Saturday night when she takes on Amanda Serrano (42-1-1, 30 KOs) in one of the most highly anticipated bouts in women's boxing history.

Taylor is Ring Magazine's top pound-for-pound women's boxer, while Serrano is No. 3 in the same rankings. They are the first women to ever headline a boxing card at Madison Square Garden. Taylor is a technician who strings together combinations and banks rounds with ease, while Serrano is a powerful southpaw with a penchant for pummeling her opponents' midsections.

It's a dream matchup that's taken years to finally come together. We'll soon find out who is the better fighter.

Taylor vs. Serrano Fight Info

When: Saturday, April 30, at 7:30 p.m. ET (main card start)

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York

Live stream: DAZN

Odds: Serrano -145 (bet $145 to win $100), Taylor +120 (bet $100 to win $120)



Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Preview, Predictions

Taylor, 35, is the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF world lightweight champion. She turned pro in 2016 after a decorated amateur career that saw her win five World Championships and a gold medal for Ireland at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She unified the four major lightweight titles with a decision win over Delfine Persoon in June 2019 and hasn't looked back, successfully defending her perch five times since then (while also winning a super lightweight title for good measure).

Serrano, 33, is the betting favorite in this bout despite being the challenger for the world titles. There's a good reason for that.

The Puerto Rican star has dominated at multiple weight classes since turning pro in 2009, racking up titles at every stop. In 2017, she became the first fighter in women's boxing history to win world titles in five weight divisions. She's since added world titles in two more divisions and has even dabbled in mixed martial arts, winning two matches and fighting to a draw in another.

Both fighters are accustomed to outclassing their competition, which is what makes their clash so appealing. Taylor says opportunities like this are the reason she left the amateur ranks.

"These are the fights that I always wanted to be involved in," Taylor said, per ESPN.com's Michael Rothstein. "Always wanted to fight the very, very best in the sport. That's why I did turn professional in the first place."

She's getting her wish in Serrano, who won a lightweight title in 2014 and most recently held three belts in the featherweight ranks. Serrano is a hard hitter who can do considerable damage if Taylor's defense isn't sharp. On the other hand, Serrano will have to prove she can keep up with Taylor's movement, speed and work rate. The contrast in styles could make for some incredible action.

"You're definitely going to see great talent out there, two of the best going at it," Serrano said, per BBC Sport's Coral Barry. "You'll see heart, glory, lots of punches."

Taylor agreed, telling Barry the matchup is "probably the best fight you can see right now, male and female."

So who wins this epic duel? Eddie Hearn (Taylor's promoter) and Jake Paul (Serrano's promoter) are naturally backing their fighters, shaking hands on a $1 million bet on the outcome at Thursday's pre-fight press conference.

Junior lightweight champion Mikaela Mayer, a potential future opponent for the winner, told ESPN.com that it's going to be a close fight but that "the two-minute rounds favors Taylor and her style."

Mayer added: "[Taylor] can get a decision that way. If it were three-minute rounds, I have Serrano winning. Maybe even winning by stoppage."

Bad Left Hook polled four contributors, with two picking Taylor and two picking Serrano.

It figures to be a close match, but the quick rounds and the fact that Taylor is the natural lightweight should help her in this one. It's on her turf, and she's consistently faced tough competition. Look for her to edge Serrano in a classic contest that could well deserve a rematch.

Prediction: Taylor by split decision

