Ranking MLB's 10 Most Dangerous Offenses So Far in the 2022 Season

At this time of year, pitchers are typically still ahead of hitters in the MLB season. Offensive struggles are to be expected early on, but some teams stand out from the beginning.

Even this year, with a shortened spring training, there are offensive juggernauts worth recognizing.

That's what we'll do here, ranking MLB's most dangerous offenses so far.

The thinking behind these rankings considers both current performance and the expectations based on who's in the lineups.

Since there are only 10 spots here, we should recognize two other dangerous offenses that did not make the list: the San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros.

The Giants scored the third-most runs of any team through their first 609 at-bats, and their plus-45 run differential leads the league. It's an offense that's plenty dangerous.

The Astros are underperforming, but they still have some of the game's best hitters in Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Michael Brantley, with Jose Altuve expected to return soon from a hamstring injury.

But there could only be 10 here, so let's dig in.