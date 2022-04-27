AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27April 27, 2022
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27
The most celebrated tag team in wrestling today found itself on opposite sides Wednesday on AEW Dynamite as FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler met in the final Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament qualifying match.
That dream bout headlined a show that also saw a Ladder Match for the TNT Championship between Sammy Guevara and Scorpio Sky and a loaded card from a company marching toward its banner Double or Nothing pay-per-view extravaganza.
Match Card
- Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler
- Ladder Match for the TNT Championship: Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara
- Wardlow vs. Lance Archer
- Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson, Dante Martin, Varsity Blonds vs. Adam Cole, The Young Bucks and RedDragon
- Philly Street Fight: Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb
- Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson) vs. The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto)
Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament Qualifier: Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler
- Harwood and Wheeler entered the arena together, partners until bell time.
- The competitors wore Hart Foundation-themed tights.
- CM Punk put over the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament on commentary by discussing the number of competitors who wanted to compete in it and Harwood and Wheeler's willingness to compete against one another to make it happen.
- An errant thumb to the eye of Wheeler intensified emotions between the two.
- Punk admitted to not liking FTR, thanks to their history and the company they keep (MJF) in a nice call back to the feud that dominated the fall and winter.
- Harwood's slingshot powerbomb is a great move and led to a quality near-fall just as chants of "FTR!" rained from the stands.
- After the match, it was revealed that Punk will challenge AEW world champion Hangman Page for the title at Double or Nothing and promised he will always bet on himself.
The crowd was at a fever pitch as Ring of Honor and AAA tag team champions FTR battled one another in the night's opener for a chance to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.
A match as technically sound and as reverent to the Hart family as imagined, it was a fantastic bout that may not have been the five-star affair that their recent tag team matches have been but still lived up to lofty expectations.
The contest, defined by quick pin attempts, counters and reversals saw Harwood hesitate to apply a Sharpshooter to his partner, whose knee was wracked with pain. The hesitation allowed Wheeler to roll him up. Harwood, alert, countered into one of his own for the pinfall victory.
The crowd in Philadelphia was interestingly quiet at times, not because they did not care but because they appreciated everything going on inside the squared circle. They were respectful and greeted the competitors with chants of "FTR" when the time called for it.
Not a pretty, high-flying match, it was a gritty and hard-fought battle between two lovers of professional wrestling and a phenomenal start to the broadcast.
Grade
B+
Top Moments