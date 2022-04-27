AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 27

2 of 2

The crowd was at a fever pitch as Ring of Honor and AAA tag team champions FTR battled one another in the night's opener for a chance to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

A match as technically sound and as reverent to the Hart family as imagined, it was a fantastic bout that may not have been the five-star affair that their recent tag team matches have been but still lived up to lofty expectations.

The contest, defined by quick pin attempts, counters and reversals saw Harwood hesitate to apply a Sharpshooter to his partner, whose knee was wracked with pain. The hesitation allowed Wheeler to roll him up. Harwood, alert, countered into one of his own for the pinfall victory.

The crowd in Philadelphia was interestingly quiet at times, not because they did not care but because they appreciated everything going on inside the squared circle. They were respectful and greeted the competitors with chants of "FTR" when the time called for it.

Not a pretty, high-flying match, it was a gritty and hard-fought battle between two lovers of professional wrestling and a phenomenal start to the broadcast.

Grade

B+

Top Moments