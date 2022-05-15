Kings' 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

0 of 3

Harry How/Getty Images

Despite their 2-0 postseason loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the first round on Saturday, the 2021-22 season was an unqualified success for the Los Angeles Kings.

They missed the playoffs in each of the previous three years and didn't finish higher than sixth in the Pacific Division during that span. However, they took significant steps forward this season, finishing over .500 for the first time since 2017-18.

Adrian Kempe made a leap in his seventh season. He set career highs with 35 goals and 19 assists. His plus-minus was still in the negative range (-2), but it was a drastic improvement from his -18 mark from last season.

Phillip Danault made a huge difference for the offense after signing a six-year deal in free agency last offseason. The 29-year-old hit 51 points for the first time since 2018-19 when he was with the Montreal Canadiens.

Matt Roy led the Kings in plus-minus at +23 as a defenseman, and Jonathan Quick remains a stalwart at goalie. The 2012 Conn Smythe Trophy winner had his best save percentage (.910) and goals-against average (2.59) since 2017-18.

The core of this team is under contract through at least next season. The future is bright in Los Angeles, but there are ways for general manager Rob Blake to make the roster even better this offseason.