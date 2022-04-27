Dolphins' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins already know who the biggest star of their 2022 NFL draft class is going to be.

Tyreek Hill is already their first-, second- and fourth-round pick. The Dolphins sent those three selections, along with 2023 fourth- and sixth-round picks, to bring the explosive receiver to South Beach from Kansas City.

That leaves their third-round pick, No. 102 overall from the San Francisco 49ers, as the first time the Dolphins are expected to be on the clock.

That doesn't mean the Dolphins won't be able to add a prospect who can make an immediate impact. It only means finding quality players who are being overlooked elsewhere is going to be all the more important for Miami's front office.

Here's a look at the top prospects they should be targeting with their first pick.