Falcons' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons' greatest source of hope in this offseason lies with the eighth overall selection in 2022 NFL draft.

This has been an offseason defined by players the team has lost and missed out on rather than the new additions. Trading away Matt Ryan signals the end of an era in Atlanta. Russell Gage heading to Tampa Bay and Foyesade Oluokun getting paid in Jacksonville overshadow the additions of Germain Ifedi and Marcus Mariota.

But the NFL draft means that hope springs eternal. With the eighth pick, the Falcons are going to be able to bring in a prospect who is going to generate excitement.

With needs all over the roster, the Falcons have plenty of possibilities. Here are three realistic options who should be at the top of their list.