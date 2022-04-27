Jets' Top 2022 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Jets are closing in on a potentially franchise-altering event at the 2022 NFL draft.

Armed with the fourth and 10th picks, they have an opportunity to add two cornerstones at key positions.

It's an incredibly important event for a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2015. After drafting Zach Wilson in the first round last year, it must now focus on building a roster that will give the second-year quarterback the best chance to succeed.

This draft class doesn't have the same group of star QB prospects, but it does contain a few potential game-changers.

Here's a look at three of the top targets the Jets should be considering with their first two picks.