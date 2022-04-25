NFL Draft 2022: Latest Expert Mocks, Odds and Rumors for Top Prospects

0 of 3

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Unpredictability is the theme of the 2022 NFL draft with only a few days left before it begins in Las Vegas.

The Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a clear-cut No. 1 prospect to choose and that could lead to a surprise No. 1 overall pick on Thursday night.

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux entered the pre-draft process as the potential top selection, but over the last few weeks, Georgia's Travon Walker has been mentioned as the player to watch.

All signs point to Jacksonville taking a defensive lineman to start off the draft, but Walker appears to be the favorite at the moment.

The next question that needs to be answered is when the first quarterback will be chosen.

The Carolina Panthers are the first team in the draft order that has a significant question at the position. The Sam Darnold trade did not work out for Matt Rhule and he needs to figure out what the team's future strategy is at the most important spot on the roster.

