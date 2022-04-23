Impact Rebellion 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 23, 2022
Impact Rebellion 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
The intensely personal feud between Josh Alexander and world champion Moose came to ahead Saturday night in the main event of Rebellion, the first major pay-per-view event of the year for Impact Wrestling.
The match, six months in the making, headlined an extravaganza that also featured Taya Valkyrie's return to the company and subsequent challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, a massive eight-team elimination match for the Impact tag team titles and a colossal showdown between the massive Jonah and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii.
Who emerged victoriously from the night's biggest matches and how did those outcomes affect the immediate future of Impact Wrestling?
Find out now with this recap of the April 23 extravaganza.
Match Card
- Impact Wrestling World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Moose (c)
- AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)
- Triple Threat Match: Chris Sabin vs. "Switchblade" Jay White vs. Steve Cutler
- Jonah vs. Tomohiro Ishii
- Knockouts Championship Match: Rosemary vs. Tasha Steelz (c)
- 8-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact Tag Team Championship: Violent By Design (c) vs. Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. The Good Brothers vs. Rhino and Heath vs. Honor No More (Mike Bennett and Matt Taven) vs. Mystery Team No. 1 vs. Mystery Team No. 2 vs. Mystery Team No. 3
- Triple Threat Match for the X-Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Ace Austin vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
- Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence (c)
- Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards
Main Card Lineup
Pre-Show Lineup
Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey
- Edwards uncorked a wicked chop that stunned Bey and generated "oooos" from the fans in attendance.
- Commentator Tom Hannifan put over the importance of the match in building momentum for the competitors' respective factions.
- Bey countered the Blue Thunder Bomb with a cutter in a cool spot.
Imagine having a card so stacked that Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey (replacing Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham) is booked to kick off the Countdown to Rebellion pre-show. That was the case at the top of the show as the former world champion and Honor No More leader battled Bullet Club's Ultimate Finesser.
A highly competitive match at the top of the show saw Edwards play the heel role, controlling the pace and forcing Bey to fight his way back into the match. He did, leading to a hard-hitting, high-impact final stretch that saw the newest member of Bullet Club miss The Art of Finesse and fall prey to both the Tiger and Die Hard Drivers as Edwards secured the win.
This was a fantastic tone-setter and a match that, even on short notice, probably should have been on the main card. Edwards picked up a big victory, not just for himself but also an Honor No More faction that sorely needed one.
Whether that is a sign of things to come, with Matt Taven and Mike Bennett challenging for the tag titles later in the night, remains to be seen but this was an excellent opener in which the right man went over.
Grade
B
Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. The Influence
- Hannifan referred to Rayne as the single greatest tag team competitor in Knockouts history, reminding viewers of her many successful tandems.
- McKay's hot tag was dynamic, explosive and energetic, something that had been missing from The IInspiration's work thus far in Impact.
The first title match of the night saw The Influence's Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championship against The IInspiration's Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee.
A condensed, energetic match that never gave the fans a chance to lose interest, it saw The Influence dominate the action by cutting the ring off and working over Lee. A hot tag to McKay sparked the comeback. A quality false finish that saw Lee score a heel kick and nearly win the match proved to be the last opportunity for new champions.
Rayne and Dashwood retained the titles with The Collab on Lee, bringing a fun, solid women's tag match to a conclusion. Hopefully, this brings an end to this feud because as much as The IInspiration would appear to be tailor-made for the Knockouts tag titles, these two teams have been intertwined for a while now and it would be in the best interest of all involved to move onto something different.
Grade
C+
Triple Threat Match: Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin vs. "Switchblade" Jay White
- Tom Hannifan came through with a hell of a stat to put this match into perspective: Jay White has competed in three Triple Threat matches, Maclin five. Sabin? 68.
- Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt discussed the rarity of a White loss, enhancing Sabin's victory over Switchblade back at the Multitude of Matches and, in the process, setting up a story for viewers to follow throughout the match.
- Sabin and White perched on the ropes for a superplex, taking a second out of their own battle to punch Maclin down made for a great spot.
Take three talented wrestlers, give them the opportunity to open up the pay-per-view portion of the event and turn them loose. That is exactly what Impact Wrestling did with the Triple Threat Match between Steve Maclin, "Switchblade" Jay White and Chris Sabin.
The match, born of Maclin's predictable betrayal of Sabin and Sabin's upset win over White during WrestleMania weekend, wasted no time setting a frenetic pace. Maclin was his typically explosive self, Sabin brought his athleticism and experience to the table and White was the cerebral competitor of the three.
At the end of the hotly contested match, it was Maclin who proved to be the most alert. As Sabin and White traded counters and reversals, giving way to the former executing Cradleshock, Maclin slid back into the ring and caught the former TNA world champion with a crucifix rollup for the win.
This was a huge moment for Maclin, who scored a victory over one of the pillars of Impact Wrestling and an international star in White. You could see this building, with Maclin's role on television growing with every passing week. It culminated here with a win that should put him in contention for the Impact world title.
White is protected from the loss, Sabin eats a pin he will easily recover from and Maclin nets a career-defining victory. Best of all, it came in a strong opener to a show with a stacked card.
Grade
B
AAA Reina De Reinas Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- An alert Purrazzo sent Valkyrie into the ring post to halt her opponent's momentum and turn the tide in her favor.
- Rehwoldt openly exclaimed "no!" when it looked like Purrazzo might lose the match, calling back his relationship with the heel.
- Knockouts champion Tasha Steelz called out Valkyrie in a backstage promo, telling her, "you may have a title but I have the title" foreshadowed a potential feud between the Boricua Badass and La Wera Loca.
Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie the last time the two did battle in an Impact wrestling ring. With the very AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Valkyrie never officially lost on the line, the two rekindled their rivalry in the second match of the PPV telecast.
Purrazzo has been built to such a degree through strong, decisive booking that beating her means something. A win over The Virtuosa instantly elevates the victor. Valkyrie is already a considerable star in Mexico and has a wealth of history in Impact but even then, this felt like a big deal.
Valkyrie survived Purrazzo's submission-based offense, escaped an attempted Queen's Gambit and put the champion away for the win. It was a hell of a homecoming for Valkyrie and Matthew Rehwoldt sold the shock of the loss perfectly.
When you have a star and you treat them like a star, matches, moments, wins and losses matter more and this was an excellent example of that.
The effort was there and both women looked good, but it did feel like the finish came from out of nowhere and thus, lacked the punch that you would hope from a major title change like this one.
Grade
C+
