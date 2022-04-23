Impact Rebellion 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 5

Credit: Impact Wrestling

The intensely personal feud between Josh Alexander and world champion Moose came to ahead Saturday night in the main event of Rebellion, the first major pay-per-view event of the year for Impact Wrestling.

The match, six months in the making, headlined an extravaganza that also featured Taya Valkyrie's return to the company and subsequent challenge for the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against Deonna Purrazzo, a massive eight-team elimination match for the Impact tag team titles and a colossal showdown between the massive Jonah and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Tomohiro Ishii.

Who emerged victoriously from the night's biggest matches and how did those outcomes affect the immediate future of Impact Wrestling?

Find out now with this recap of the April 23 extravaganza.