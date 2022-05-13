Capitals 2022 Free Agents, Draft Targets, Offseason Guide After NHL Playoff Loss

2 of 3

Chris Tanouye/Getty Images

Since Washington will be picking in the second half of the opening round and the 2022 draft class is among the weaker groups of recent years, whomever the team takes with its first selection likely won't make an NHL impact for a couple seasons.

Given that, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Capitals take a chance on a high-upside prospect with some boom-or-bust potential rather than someone more NHL-ready. Here are a couple Round 1 options:

Owen Pickering, LHD, Swift Current (WHL)

Pickering, 18, showcased solid improvement across his first two years with Swift Current. After tallying nine points (two goals and seven assists) in 23 games during the 2020-21, he posted 33 points (9 G, 24 A) across 62 appearances this past season.

He's a towering presence (6'5") who's emerging as a potential power-play quarterback with advanced offensive instincts. He's also displayed a long stride that places his top-end speed among the best in the class, including the forwards.

Pickering isn't nearly as advanced at the defensive end. He's still developing his awareness in his own end and needs to get better at exit passes in situations when he can't carry the puck out himself. Those concerns are why he carries some risk if taken in Round 1.

Seamus Casey, RHD, University of Michigan (NCAA)

The biggest knock against Casey is his size (5'10", 162 pounds). Teams will hope a late growth spurt can add another inch or two to his frame, and there's no doubt he'll need to add more weight before he reaches the NHL to handle the bigger, more physical competition.

From a pure talent perspective, however, he's got the skill of a top-10 selection. He's a reliable two-way defenseman with impressive quickness and passing ability. Like Pickering, he should become a key part of the power play during the peak of his career.

The 18-year-old Florida native is heading to Michigan for his college career after a couple years with the U.S. National Development Team. Two or three seasons at an elite program like the Wolverines will help his development before he's ready for the NHL jump.