NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Complete Standings, Bracket and Wild-Card Race

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 7 Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 6 Boston Bruins

No. 4 New York Rangers vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Lightning

Wild-Card Picture

Near the top of the East standings, the Hurricanes, Maple Leafs and Rangers all have 108 points. They're all likely going to host first-round playoff series, but they could still move around over the next week.

There's some intrigue in the wild-card picture, too. The Bruins, Penguins and Capitals all have 99 points, and none of these three teams are going to want to end up as the No. 8 seed, which will draw a difficult first-round matchup against the Panthers.

Pittsburgh and Washington are battling for third place in the Metropolitan Division, each having played 78 games. Boston will likely be a wild card, as it's sitting three points back of Tampa Bay for third in the Atlantic Division. But the Bruins have played one fewer game than the Penguins and Caps, which could give them a leg up in the battle for seeding.

If Washington can move up to No. 6 or No. 7 and avoid a matchup with Florida, it will be a dangerous team to watch. The Capitals have a prolific offensive attack, and if they can get solid play from their defense and goaltenders, they have the ability to make a playoff run.

On Friday, Washington notched a 2-0 victory over Arizona for its seventh win in its last nine games. Not only that, but the Caps are an NHL-best 25-8-6 on the road this season, which could bode well for their postseason chances.

The Bruins and Penguins are solid teams, too, so there's the potential for some upsets in the first round of this year's playoffs. And even though the Lightning are currently the No. 5 seed and could be heading on the road to open the postseason, they're the two-time defending Stanley Cup winners.