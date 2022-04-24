NFL Draft 2022: Notable Picks from Mel Kiper and Latest Expert Mocks

1 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Two years ago, the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. And if Kiper's latest mock is correct, they will be using the No. 2 selection on another cornerback.

Kiper has Cincinnati star Ahmad Gardner—who twice earned AP All-America honors in college—heading to Detroit.

Now, this commentary isn't meant to suggest Gardner is an unnecessary pick. Okudah has managed only 10 appearances over the past two seasons, and the former Ohio State standout hasn't exactly performed all that well in his limited action. Cornerback is still a considerable area of weakness for the Lions.

But they are in desperate need of a pass-rusher.

Since only the Jacksonville Jaguars own a higher pick, Detroit is guaranteed to have a chance at two of Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Any of the edge-rushers should be appealing for the Lions.

Especially at this stage of a rebuild, though, talent far outweighs need. If Gardner is the highest-rated player on Detroit's board after Jacksonville's pick, he should be destined for the Lions.