NFL Draft 2022: Notable Picks from Mel Kiper and Latest Expert Mocks

NFL Draft 2022: Notable Picks from Mel Kiper and Latest Expert MocksApril 24, 2022
Every day brings a flood of NFL mock drafts, and a select group of analysts find themselves in the national spotlight whenever an updated order is released.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. is the godfather of the industry, while NFL.com's Charles Davis and Dane Brugler of The Athletic are two other widely recognizable names. And each of them has an intriguing pick in a recent mock that is worthy of further discussion.
The choices are subjective but consider team needs, a player's perceived draft stock and other prospects available at the time of the mock selection.
Kiper: Lions Take Another Top Corner
Two years ago, the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. And if Kiper's latest mock is correct, they will be using the No. 2 selection on another cornerback.
Kiper has Cincinnati star Ahmad Gardner—who twice earned AP All-America honors in college—heading to Detroit.
Now, this commentary isn't meant to suggest Gardner is an unnecessary pick. Okudah has managed only 10 appearances over the past two seasons, and the former Ohio State standout hasn't exactly performed all that well in his limited action. Cornerback is still a considerable area of weakness for the Lions.
But they are in desperate need of a pass-rusher.
Since only the Jacksonville Jaguars own a higher pick, Detroit is guaranteed to have a chance at two of Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia's Travon Walker and Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux. Any of the edge-rushers should be appealing for the Lions.
Especially at this stage of a rebuild, though, talent far outweighs need. If Gardner is the highest-rated player on Detroit's board after Jacksonville's pick, he should be destined for the Lions.
Davis: Packers Add Speed with Jahan Dotson
This offseason, the Green Bay Packers have traded All-Pro wideout Davante Adams and lost Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Shortly after MVS signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, Packers coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged the need for more speed at receiver.
Recent addition Sammy Watkins cannot be the only solution, either.
Since the Packers hold a quartet of top-64 selections, they are expected to select a receiver early on. NFL.com's Charles Davis has Green Bay targeting Penn State product Jahan Dotson.
Dotson would fill the speed void considering he averaged 15.1 yards per reception on 183 catches—with 27 of 25-plus yards—in his college career. As if that's not enough evidence, he also ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.
If the Packers draft him, Dotson could earn a starting job alongside Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb next season.
Brugler: Bills Pass Up Corners for a Receiver
Throughout the offseason, much of the attention around the Buffalo Bills roster has focused on the cornerbacks.
Tre'Davious White is a star, but a torn left ACL ended his 2021 season in November and might sideline him early in 2022. Levi Wallace joined the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, leaving Dane Jackson as the only experienced returning player.
Naturally, that shortage has resulted in mocks connecting Buffalo to top-rated corners: Clemson's Andrew Booth Jr., Washington's Trent McDuffie and Florida's Kaiir Elam.
Brugler isn't thinking corner, however; no, he bolstered the Bills' receiving corps with Arkansas star Treylon Burks. An imposing option at 6'2" and 225 pounds, he piled up 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Razorbacks last season.
Buffalo already had All-Pro target Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Isaiah McKenzie before signing Jamison Crowder this offseason. Josh Allen probably wouldn't mind a weapon like Burks, though.