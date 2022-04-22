Samoa Joe on AEW and ROH Feuds: 'I Want to Beat Everybody Up, You Know?'

6 of 9

Pro wrestling matches might not be very long by themselves, but the life of a full-time performer is not just a 40-hour working week. For many people like Joe, they end up having less time to themselves than the average person.

That is why having time off is so valuable. Whether it's spending time with loved ones or popping in a video game, The Samoan Submission Machine makes sure to value his time off.

"It really varies," Joe said. "And those [days off] are becoming fewer and far between. If I do have any free time off, it's usually spent around family and friends and just kind of maintaining those relationships.

"It's tough when you're gone a lot to just give time just to talk with those people you care about and those that are within your family circle. So, my free time is mostly focused on spending time in and around, or interacting with and being there for them at that time. I want to be around those people when I'm off. It's restorative to both of us."

When he was with WWE, Joe made several appearances on Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. While he has not yet become a big Twitch star, he still likes to pick up a controller from time to time.

"Video games are of tremendous interest to me," he said. "I play a bit on the road a little bit at home. That's another thing my son has started to enjoy, playing a game here and there. So, I'll get on with him and mess around. I'm sure I will pop up in the gaming space.

"I guest-hosted a little bit for Kinda Funny a few times and have done a few spots here and there for different friends who run media companies within the video game space. It will definitely be something we'll see in the future, whether it's on Adam Cole's [Twitch] or not. We'll see. There are things in the works."