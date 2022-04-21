NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Top Seeds, Wild Card Update and Predictions

0 of 3

Andy Devlin/Getty Images

The Dallas Stars are doing everything in their power to keep the Western Conference wild-card race interesting until the final day of the regular season.

Dallas suffered its second straight defeat to a Canadian team on Wednesday, as it fell to the Edmonton Oilers.

Dallas' loss and the Vegas Golden Knights' victory over the Washington Capitals shrunk the gap to two points for the final wild-card position.

The Stars sit in a precarious position with one week left in the regular season. They are also trying to fend off a challenge from the Vancouver Canucks, who are four points back of the last wild-card spot.

Vegas and Vancouver are also chasing the third spot in the Pacific Division, which belongs to the Los Angeles Kings. The Kings are up three points on Vegas and five ahead of Vancouver.

The Eastern Conference bracket may go through a shift between third-place teams and wild-card squads.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning are holding on to slim leads for third place over the Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals.