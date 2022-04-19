NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Picture, Projected Bracket and Races to Watch

0 of 4

Joe Buglewicz/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time in their five-year existence.

Vegas enters Tuesday four points back of the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators in the Western Conference wild-card race. The Golden Knights are also three points adrift of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.

The gap between Vegas and the teams in front of it could have been smaller if it beat the New Jersey Devils on Monday night. Instead, Vegas went home questioning what went wrong, and it allowed the Vancouver Canucks to sneak back into the discussion in both playoff races.

Vancouver defeated the Stars to inch to within a point of the Golden Knights with a handful of games left in the regular season. Vegas and Vancouver are in pursuit of two different playoff avenues, and both of those races should come down to the final few days of the regular season.

The eight Eastern Conference playoff spots have been sealed, but the order is still up for grabs.

The Florida Panthers will be the No. 1 overall seed, but the second-best team in the conference has yet to be decided since the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers are separated by two points atop the Metropolitan Division.