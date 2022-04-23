B/R NHL Roundtable: Which Team Will Represent the East in Stanley Cup Final?

1 of 3

There are a million reasons not to pick the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Any real hockey fan knows their history.

They haven't won a Stanley Cup in 53 seasons. They haven't won a playoff series in 16 seasons. And after a first-place finish in last season's thrown-together North Division, they proceeded to blow a 3-1 lead to the fourth-seeded Montreal Canadiens and exited the handshake line to another unsatisfying summer.

All that's true and can't be debated.

Nevertheless, this year feels different. Again.

The Leafs have been consistently good. They've won a franchise-record 51 games. They have the league's most prolific goal scorer in Auston Matthews. And they have a goalie in Jack Campbell who's 6-0-1 in seven starts since returning from a month-long injury respite.

The ingredients to win 16 springtime games are there.

But more than anything, what this team needs is a little good fortune. Something other than a cataclysmic injury to a guy like John Tavares. Something other than a COVID-19-prompted empty arena bereft of fan support. Something other than a scalding hot goaltender in the opposition's net.

All these things appeared across two weeks in the series with the Canadiens last year and spelled doom. And there's no guarantee that a goaltender on the level of an Andrei Vasilevskiy alone can't do it again this year if an initial matchup with the two-time defending champs from Tampa Bay becomes reality at season's end.

But just like the Lightning had to get past their nemeses in Columbus before flexing their parade-lap muscles, the Leafs will need to exorcise their first-round demons at some point. The guess here is that it happens this year, and once it does the rest of the dominoes could fall in place nicely if a 5-3-1 combined record against Tampa Bay and East powers Florida and Carolina this season is any indication.

Get your spot reserved soon on Yonge Street. It's going to be a heck of a party.



-- Lyle Fitzsimmons