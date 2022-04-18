NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Stanley Cup Bracket, Odds and Picks

0 of 3

John Locher/Associated Press

Four spots in the NHL postseason are up for grabs over the next two weeks.

Each of those positions is in the Western Conference, where the second and third spots in the Pacific Division and the two wild-card berths have not been decided.

Five teams still have a chance to lock up the final two playoff spots in the West. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are the front-runners to land those positions, with both franchises having 91 points going into Monday.

The Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks might have better luck chasing down the Los Angeles Kings for the third position in the Pacific Division. Vegas is three points back of the Kings, while the Canucks are six points adrift with two games in hand. Those are smaller deficits compared to the gap between them and Nashville for the last wild-card spot.

The eight-team Eastern Conference playoff field is locked in. The only question left to answer relates to seeding. The Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals are both three points behind third place in their respective divisions, and they could drop the Tampa Bay Lightning and Pittsburgh Penguins into the wild-card spots if results go in their favor.