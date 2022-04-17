NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Wild-Card Hunt and Updated Stanley Cup Odds

3 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

1. z-Colorado Avalanche: 116 points

2. x-Calgary Flames: 101

3. x-St. Louis Blues: 100

4. Minnesota Wild: 99

5. Edmonton Oilers: 94

6. Nashville Predators: 91

7. Dallas Stars: 91

8. Los Angeles Kings: 90

9. Vegas Golden Knights: 87

10. Vancouver Canucks: 84

11. Winnipeg Jets: 81

12. e-Anaheim Ducks: 72

13. e-San Jose Sharks: 69

14. e-Chicago Blackhawks: 61

15. e-Seattle Kraken: 54

16. e-Arizona Coyotes: 49

z-clinched best record in conference.

x-clinched playoff berth.

e-eliminated from playoff contention.

Wild-Card Hunt

Things are much more up in the air in the Western Conference considering there are eight teams battling for the final five postseason berths. However, the Minnesota Wild are close to clinching one of those spots. They can do that as soon as Sunday if they beat the San Jose Sharks at home.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets are getting closer to being eliminated from playoff contention. That's especially the case for Winnipeg, which is nine points back of Los Angeles for the No. 8 seed and has only six games to play.

The most interesting battle to watch involves the Golden Knights, who are three points behind the Kings for third place in the Pacific Division and four points back of the Predators and Stars, the two teams in wild-card spots in the West.

Vegas has lost three of its past five games and has six regular-season contests still to play. So while the Golden Knights can still get into the postseason, their margin for error is getting smaller, and they will need to have a strong finish.

"We've talked about this, we knew we weren't going to run the table, and we talked about two weeks ago, we were going to drop some points along the way, but we're still right in the thick of things," Vegas head coach Pete DeBoer said, per the Associated Press. "We have to have a short memory and get ready for the next one."

But if the Predators, Stars and Kings keep winning, there's nothing the Golden Knights will be able to do to get into the playoffs. They need one of those teams to lose enough games to fall out of a postseason position down the stretch, so it will be fascinating to see what happens.

