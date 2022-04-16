AEW Battle of the Belts II Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

AEW Battle of the Belts II Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsApril 16, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Battle of the Belts 2 on April 16.
Battle of the Belts is neither a pay-per-view or a regular show. This event could be called similar to WCW's old Clash of Champions shows that ran between the big PPV events.
Three huge title matches took place on Saturday, including one for AEW's new sister promotion, Ring of Honor.
We also saw the TNT and AEW Women's World Championships defended during this hour-long special, so there was plenty of action to fill the show.
Let's take a look at everything that happened at the second Battle of the Belts.
Scorpio Sky vs. Sammy Guevara
- Guevara may not be a big dude but the way Scorpio scooped him up and slammed him at the beginning of the match took some power.
- The crowd had dueling "Let's go Sammy" and "Sammy Sucks" chants going after just two minutes.
- The way Guevara kissed Conti on the stage was very reminiscent of the way The Miz and Maryse kiss on the stage. It felt like a heel move.
- Sky and Guevara can hit all of the high spots, but some of the best moves in this match were a simple trio of backbreakers. Sky hit them perfectly and Guevara sold them like he was hit with a bat.
- Guevara hit a nice shooting star press from the top rope to the floor to take out both Sky and Ethan Page when he ran down to interfere.
The first of the night's three title matches saw Scorpio Sky defend the TNT Championship against the man he beat for the title, Sammy Guevara.
Tay Conti accompanied Guevara while Dan Lambert sat in Sky's corner. They did not waste any time and immediately started brawling. Sky hit a big slam to get the upper hand, but The Spanish God hit a side suplex a moment later to turn the tide back in his favor.
Their previous match involved ladders, so there was likely a little pressure on them to match the energy of that bout within the restrictions of the usual rules. They did a good job keeping the pace steady and hitting big moves, but this bout lacked the big fight feel of their Ladder match.
As Guevara began to build momentum, it was clear much of the crowd had turned against him. Page Van Zant got a bit of a pop when she ran down to fight with Conti.
Sky hit a poke to the eye behind the ref's back, but Guevara hit a low blow followed by his finisher for the pin and the win. The Spanish God has regained the TNT title and a lot of fans did not seem happy about it.
Considering how Sky has been getting babyface reactions and Guevara has been getting booed, this might lead to Sky regaining the belt after both men have turned. We'll see.
Grade: B+
