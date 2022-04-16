AEW Battle of the Belts II Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of AEW Battle of the Belts 2 on April 16.

Battle of the Belts is neither a pay-per-view or a regular show. This event could be called similar to WCW's old Clash of Champions shows that ran between the big PPV events.

Three huge title matches took place on Saturday, including one for AEW's new sister promotion, Ring of Honor.

We also saw the TNT and AEW Women's World Championships defended during this hour-long special, so there was plenty of action to fill the show.

Let's take a look at everything that happened at the second Battle of the Belts.