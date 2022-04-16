NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Predictions for East, West Seedings

2 of 3

1. Florida Panthers

2. Toronto Maple Leafs

3. Carolina Hurricanes

4. New York Rangers

5. Tampa Bay Lightning

6. Washington Capitals

7. Pittsburgh Penguins

8. Boston Bruins

Don't expect any major shakeups in the Eastern Conference down the stretch. These are the current top teams in the East, and they're all going to reach the playoffs. The Capitals, who are currently in the No. 8 spot, have a 13-point lead over the Islanders and a 16-point advantage over the Blue Jackets, the only two teams that could still push their way into the postseason.

At the top, the Panthers should easily hold on to the No. 1 seed, as they have at least eight more points than every other team in the Eastern Conference. Florida has won nine straight games and 12 of its past 13. Of the Panthers' final eight regular-season matchups, five are against teams not currently in the playoff field.

The Maple Leafs should move up a spot from No. 3 to No. 2. They've won eight of their past 10 games and should continue to build momentum with plenty of winnable contests the rest of the way.

The biggest mover in the East could be the Caps, whose offense has been heating up late. They've won four of their past five games, scoring 26 goals over that stretch.

Washington could move ahead of both Pittsburgh and Boston, and don't be surprised if it does so. None of these three teams are going to want to end up as the No. 8 seed, considering a first-round series against Florida will await. So it'll be noteworthy when the Capitals move up, resulting in the Bruins having to take on the Panthers to open the postseason.

Anything can happen when the playoffs begin, though, and Florida may have a tough time converting its likely No. 1 seed into a Finals appearance.