Staying or Going? NHL Teams That Have Head Coaching Decisions to Make

Staying or Going? NHL Teams That Have Head Coaching Decisions to MakeApril 16, 2022
With the end of the NHL's 2021-22 regular-season schedule on April 29 drawing near, speculation is already brewing over the fates of several head coaches.
On April 2, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek observed that 11 coaches are either coming to the end of their contracts or are currently employed on an interim basis. Since then, the Anaheim Ducks announced they're picking up the option year in Dallas Eakins' contract.
The Dallas Stars' Rick Bowness and the Nashville Predator's John Hynes are among those with an expiring contract. The Florida Panthers' Andrew Brunette and the Montreal Canadiens' Martin St. Louis belong to the interim coaching group.
Brunette's Panthers have clinched a playoff berth, while Bowness' Stars and Hynes' Predators are jockeying for wild-card berths in the Western Conference. Their fates could be determined by their respective teams' postseason performances. Those on non-contenders, such as St. Louis in Montreal, might have their futures decided soon after the regular season ends.
Here's a look at four coaches in each of the four NHL divisions who could be staying or going after this season. They include those on interim or expiring contracts as well as several coaches on non-playoff clubs. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.
Atlantic Division
Jeff Blashill, Detroit Red Wings
Jeff Blashill has coached the Detroit Red Wings since 2015-16. They reached the playoffs that season but the club's rebuilding efforts have since kept them out of the postseason picture. While the Wings showed improvement during the first half of this season, their sputtering second half had Detroit fans chanting "Fire Blashill" during a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on April 1.
Blashill cannot be faulted for the Wings' struggles during most of his tenure. Nevertheless, the club's inability to stay in this season's playoff race could be a cause for concern. Steve Yzerman stuck with Blashill when he took over as general manager in 2019 but could decide it's time for a change behind the bench.
Andrew Brunette, Florida Panthers
Andrew Brunette was in his third season as a Panthers assistant coach before taking over as bench boss on Oct. 29 boss after Joel Quenneville stepped down from the role. The former NHL player previously served as an assistant coach with the Minnesota Wild for two seasons from 2014 to 2016 and as their assistant general manager until 2018-19 before joining the Panthers.
Brunette's done a fine job thus far with a very talented Panthers roster. They sit first overall in the Eastern Conference with a franchise record of 110 points and counting. He's also helped them adjust to the absence of top defenseman Aaron Ekblad for the remainder of the regular season with a lower-body injury. That should suffice to bring him back after next season.
Don Granato, Buffalo Sabres
Hired as an interim coach by the Sabres midway through last season, Granato did well enough to earn a three-year contract extension. While the club showed some improvement this season, it failed to reach the playoffs for a record-setting 11th consecutive season.
Trading away top center Jack Eichel in November and a lack of reliable goaltending doomed the Sabres this season. None of that, however, can be blamed on Granato. Thanks to his efforts, younger players like Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens are developing into stars while veterans Jeff Skinner, Rasmus Dahlin and Kyle Okposo regained their offensive form. Expect him to return next season.
Martin St. Louis, Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens replaced Dominique Ducharme as head coach with Martin St. Louis on an interim basis on Feb. 9. St. Louis enjoyed a Hall of Fame playing career but had no professional coaching experience. The Canadiens had a woeful record of eight wins, 31 losses and seven overtime losses before the coaching change but have gone 12-13-4 under St. Louis.
Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes would like to retain St. Louis as head coach after this season. On April 13, St. Louis told the Montreal Gazette's Stu Cowan he expected to be back. He's done a solid job thus far with the rebuilding club. Young players such as Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Alexander Romanov are thriving under his coaching.
Metropolitan Division
Brad Larsen, Columbus Blue Jackets
After longtime coach John Tortorella stepped down following last season's disappointing performance, the Blue Jackets promoted assistant Brad Larsen as his replacement. The Jackets won't make the playoffs under his tutelage, but there are encouraging signs the retooling roster is heading in the right direction.
Winger Patrik Laine regained his high-scoring form despite being hampered by injuries. Elvis Merzlikins has settled in as their starting goalie while young players like Cole Sillinger, Adam Boqvist, Yegor Chinakhov and Jake Bean have shown promise under Larsen. He's also finishing the first season of a three-year contract so he's not going anywhere.
Lindy Ruff, New Jersey Devils
The rebuilding Devils were expected to show significant improvement this season. They have rising young stars Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes, plus they made a significant addition last summer by signing defenseman Dougie Hamilton. Injuries to those key players as well as to goaltenders Mackenzie Blackwood and Jonathan Bernier sent them tumbling down the standings again, however.
Head coach Lindy Ruff cannot be faulted for the injuries that ravaged his lineup this season. GM Tom Fitzgerald could stick with him as he has a year remaining on his contract. If so, Ruff will be under pressure next season to turn this club into a playoff contender.
Barry Trotz, New York Islanders
Having reached the 2020 Eastern Conference Finals and the semifinals under last season's temporarily rearranged format, the New York Islanders were considered Stanley Cup contenders entering 2021-22. However, a 13-game season-opening road trip while awaiting the opening of their new arena and a COVID-19 outbreak in November that decimated the lineup were among the key factors that scuttled their season.
Head coach Barry Trotz did the best he could to keep his team competitive under trying circumstances. He also had to deal with core defenseman Ryan Pulock missing time with a lower-body injury and underwhelming performances from scoring forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Kyle Palmieri. He has one more year left on his contract, so don't be surprised if he's back behind the Islanders bench next season.
Mike Yeo, Philadelphia Flyers
After missing the playoffs last season, The Philadelphia Flyers were hoping to regain the form that made them a top-four Eastern Conference club in 2019-20. After an 8-4-3 start, however, the Flyers lost eight games in a row. Mike Yeo replaced Alain Vigneault as interim head coach on Dec. 6.
The Flyers briefly improved before collapsing under a 13-game losing skid from Dec. 30 to Jan. 25 that killed their season. General manager Chuck Fletcher stuck with Yeo for the remainder of the season, but the club's ongoing struggles suggest there will be a new coach behind the Flyers bench next season.
Central Division
Rick Bowness, Dallas Stars
Rick Bowness was named interim coach of the Stars midway through 2019-20 and guided them to the Stanley Cup Final, earning a two-year contract as full-time head coach in Oct. 2020. In his first season, the Stars missed the playoffs in part because of an early-season COVID-19 outbreak and injuries to key players like Tyler Seguin, Alexander Radulov and Ben Bishop.
The Stars have a healthier lineup this season and emerging stars such as Jake Oettinger, Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz. However, they're in a tight battle for the final Western Conference wild-card berth. Missing the playoffs or a first-round exit could determine if Bowness gets a contract extension.
John Hynes, Nashville Predators
After squeaking into the playoffs last season and getting bounced from the opening round by the Carolina Hurricanes, the Predators didn't seem like a postseason contender entering 2021-22. GM David Poile had shipped out veterans Ryan Ellis and Viktor Arvidsson during the offseason in what was considered a roster retooling.
Under head coach John Hynes, however, the Predators remain in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race. With 89 points, they're battling to hang onto the first wild-card berth. Even if they fail to clinch or become another first-round postseason casualty, Hynes has probably done enough to earn a new contract.
Derek King, Chicago Blackhawks
After stumbling from the gate this season with just one win in their first 12 games, the Blackhawks replaced head coach Jeremy Colliton with Derek King on an interim basis. The club improved following the change with a record of 24 wins, 29 losses and nine overtime losses. However, their lack of skilled depth throughout the roster has them sitting outside the playoff picture.
The Blackhawks are rebuilding under new general manager Kyle Davidson. It remains to be seen if King will be part of that process. Davidson could consider hiring someone with more NHL experience.
Dave Lowry, Winnipeg Jets
The Jets promoted Dave Lowry as interim coach following the resignation of longtime head coach Paul Maurice last December. Maurice believed the Jets needs a new voice behind the bench following a 13-11-5 start this season.
Under Lowry, the Jets barely improved with a record of 22-18-6. They're poised to miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017, which will be a discouraging finish for a club with a roster core of stars such as Connor Hellebuyck, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele. Assuming this doesn't cost GM Kevin Cheveldayoff his job, he could go shopping around for a new coach this summer.
Pacific Division
Bruce Boudreau, Vancouver Canucks
The Canucks became Bruce Boudreau's fourth NHL team when they hired him to replace Travis Green on Dec. 5. At the time, the club was at the bottom of the division with a record of 8-15-2. They rallied under the experienced Boudreau, though, winning 29 of 50. That resurgence has Vancouver competing for the final Western Conference wild-card berth.
Boudreau was hired before Jim Rutherford took over as president of hockey operations and brought in Patrik Allvin as general manager in late January. They could prefer someone else, but it's hard to argue against the club's success under Boudreau. The turnaround could keep him in Vancouver.
Bob Boughner, San Jose Sharks
It's been a difficult season for the Sharks, with general manager Doug Wilson taking a leave of absence in late November for health reasons before stepping down last week. A messy split with Evander Kane still hasn't been finalized, top defenseman Erik Karlsson was sidelined by injury, and the club will miss the playoffs for the third straight year.
Wilson's successor could opt to replace head coach Bob Boughner following this season. He has a year remaining on his contract, but the Sharks have yet to qualify for the playoffs with him behind the bench. His future could depend on the club's performance over the remainder of the schedule.
Dave Hakstol, Seattle Kraken
Hired as the first head coach of the expansion Seattle Kraken, Dave Hakstol returned to the NHL head coaching ranks following three-plus seasons with the Philadelphia Flyers. Kraken fans hoping their club could replicate the success of the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural campaign were disappointed, as Seattle sits near the bottom of the league standings.
Hakstol can't be faulted for the lack of skilled depth. It's up to GM Ron Francis to improve the lineup for next season. Expect him to return behind the Kraken bench next season.
Jay Woodcroft, Edmonton Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers relieved head coach Dave Tippett of his duties Feb. 10. They promoted Jay Woodcroft from head coach of their AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, California, to interim bench boss. At the time, the Oilers had slipped out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference with a 23-18-3 record.
Under Woodcroft, the Oilers regained their footing and surged back up the standings with a 20-8-3 mark. They're close to clinching a postseason berth, which should ensure he returns next season on a full-time basis, especially if they can advance beyond the first round.
Stats and standings accurate through Thursday and via NHL.com. Salary information via Cap Friendly. Additional information via Hockey Reference.