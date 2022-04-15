NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Postseason Bracket, Predictions and More

2 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 7 Boston Bruins

No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 6 Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 4 New York Rangers vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Lightning

Predictions

The above names will be the eight Eastern Conference teams in the playoffs. The Islanders (77) and Blue Jackets (76) are still mathematically alive, but it's unlikely either will overtake the Bruins and Capitals, both of which should clinch postseason berths in the near future.

Still, the top eight teams will play meaningful games down the stretch as they battle for the best possible seedings. And nobody is going to want to end up in the No. 8 spot, because that leads to a first-round matchup against the Panthers.

Florida, which has won eight consecutive games, has a six-point lead over Carolina for the top seed, and it has played two fewer games. So expect the Panthers to secure the No. 1 spot.

While many of the seedings could remain the same between now and the start of the playoffs, one team to watch is the Capitals. Although Washington lost to Toronto on Thursday, it had won six of its previous eight games. The key to its success will likely be defense and goaltending, as it has the offense to put up big numbers.

The Caps have the potential to move ahead of the Bruins and possibly the Penguins as well, as only five points separate the three teams. But Washington will need to beat some strong teams down the stretch, as six of its final eight games are against opponents that will either be in the playoffs or are still in the hunt.

However, the Capitals are capable of winning those games if they can get hot again. So, the prediction here is they'll finish strong and pass both the Penguins and Bruins to secure the No. 6 seed. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh and Boston will be the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds, respectively.