NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Latest Stanley Cup Odds and Wild-Card Predictions

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The top two teams from each Eastern Conference division have clinched playoff berths: the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs in the Atlantic Division, and the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers from the Metropolitan Division. And it would be a big surprise if the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals don't round out the postseason field in the East.

The Caps are the No. 8 seed, but they have a 15-point lead over the New York Islanders for the final playoff berth. So it would take a big collapse by Washington (or one of the three teams just ahead of it) to allow either New York or the Columbus Blue Jackets to sneak into the postseason.

That means the top eight teams in the Eastern Conference are essentially playing for seeding down the stretch. There's motivation to win too, as the teams lower in the standings won't want to have to face the Panthers, who will likely end up as the No. 1 seed.

Right now, it would be Washington who would have to go up against Florida in the first round. But don't be surprised if the Capitals play well before the end of the regular season to prevent that from happening. They have won four games in a row, which has pulled them within three points of the Bruins and Penguins.

Neither Boston nor Pittsburgh is going to fall out of the postseason field, but don't be surprised if Washington leapfrogs both. The Caps' high-powered offense has been scoring tons of goals of late, with evergreen captain Alex Ovechkin leading the way. And they should keep that going for the next few weeks.

Because of that, the Bruins and Penguins will drop to the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds, respectively. Of course, what matters most is that they will both be in the playoffs; with the intensity raised, anything can happen from that point.