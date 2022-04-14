2022 NFL Draft: Prospects Who Could Become Trade Targets in 1st Round

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The NFL draft is a constantly evolving entity and unpredictable. Just when outsiders think they have a handle on how the early rounds will unfold, a trade can toss every carefully constructed mock draft out of the window.

And there will be trades on draft day. Last year, there were three during Round 1, and the number could be much higher in 2022. The most notable reason is that draft boards appear to differ greatly from team to team.

"I've heard this from a couple of draft rooms: Because of [a] wide variety of opinions on board-stacking throughout the league, some team drafting in the 50s could see its 12th-rated player still alive at 30 and be motivated to jump up there," Pro Football Talk's Peter King recently wrote.

Positional runs can also precipitate trades as teams look to avoid missing out on a specific need.

With this in mind, we're going to dive into the 2022 draft prospects most likely to become trade targets on opening night in Las Vegas on April 28. These are prospects who could slide, may be much higher on some draft boards than others or who are simply expected to be available near the back end of the first round.

Each situation is a little bit different, and you'll find an in-depth look at them below. Prospects are listed in alphabetical order.