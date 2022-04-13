NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Conference Standings, Seeds and Predictions

2 of 3

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 7 Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 6 Boston Bruins

No. 4 New York Rangers vs. No. 5 Tampa Bay Lightning

There's little question that Washington is going to make the playoffs, even if it's currently the last team in at No. 8 in the East standings. The Caps are 15 points ahead of the ninth-place Islanders, so it would take a huge collapse for them to miss the postseason.

That's not going to happen, though, especially with how well Washington has been playing of late. The Capitals are on a four-game winning streak, during which they've scored 23 total goals, including at least four in each of those contests. On Tuesday, they notched a 9-2 victory over the Flyers.

Throughout the season, Washington's biggest concern has been its goaltending play. But if it can get quality play from either Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek down the stretch and during the postseason, it could be a difficult team to beat.

"We'd love to move up the standings and chase higher," Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said, per Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. "I think the bigger picture is to continue to try to play well."

Don't be surprised if Washington continues to play well and moves up the standings in the process. It's only three points behind both Pittsburgh (which has played three more games) and Boston. And if the Capitals keep racking up wins, they could pass both before the end of the regular season.

Washington's potent offense will keep putting up big numbers, and it will be the No. 6 seed for the postseason. And it could be capable of making some noise in the playoffs, even if it won't have home-ice advantage for its first-round series.

Prediction: The Capitals will move up to the No. 6 seed