Pro Player Comparisons for Notable 2022 NFL Draft Prospects

1 of 10

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

There used to be a time when receivers who were 6'0" or under and weighed under 200 pounds faced questions about toughness and durability. A batch of elite receivers who fit the more slender profile have emerged over the last decade despite being drafted late, including Buffalo's Stefon Diggs. Diggs was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 draft but has emerged as a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro contender.

One of the cleanest physical parallels in the 2022 class is Ohio State's Garrett Wilson to Diggs. Wilson was dominant for the Buckeyes as he racked up 2,213 yards and 23 scores in three years. His sweet feet allowed him to destroy cornerbacks in single coverage, and his leaping ability and body control led to numerous contested catches that would make far bigger receivers jealous.

If you took Diggs and gave him a pogo stick to leap over defenders, you'd have Wilson.

Ohio State relied on its talented receivers to win its individual routes compared to motion-based offenses that use diversions to create space. Option routes are longer, more drawn-out isolation plays that can either help a great talent shine or expose a receiver's lack of polish. There was unusual pressure on Wilson and his teammates to be excellent route-runners and dynamic finishers through contact.

Diggs is a more polished version, of course, but Wilson has the ability to win over-the-top more often than Diggs.