Pro Player Comparisons for Notable 2022 NFL Draft ProspectsApril 13, 2022
Pro Player Comparisons for Notable 2022 NFL Draft Prospects
You can't have an NFL draft without player comparisons. Every single year we see collegiate players, whether they were dominant stars or solid role players, receive a pro player comparison that can set expectations way too high. Unfortunately, not every draft will feature a player as dominant as Aaron Donald or Patrick Mahomes as his position.
We're going to have some fun with our comparisons for notable 2022 NFL draft prospects. There are shades of great players in each of the top names. But it's more entertaining to use a little pizzazz with our comparisons than to simply say a certain prospect has a similar build to an NFL legend.
Let's dive into the pro player comparisons for 10 notable 2022 NFL draft prospects.
Garrett Wilson: Stefon Diggs with a Pogo Stick
There used to be a time when receivers who were 6'0" or under and weighed under 200 pounds faced questions about toughness and durability. A batch of elite receivers who fit the more slender profile have emerged over the last decade despite being drafted late, including Buffalo's Stefon Diggs. Diggs was taken in the fifth round of the 2015 draft but has emerged as a perennial Pro Bowler and All-Pro contender.
One of the cleanest physical parallels in the 2022 class is Ohio State's Garrett Wilson to Diggs. Wilson was dominant for the Buckeyes as he racked up 2,213 yards and 23 scores in three years. His sweet feet allowed him to destroy cornerbacks in single coverage, and his leaping ability and body control led to numerous contested catches that would make far bigger receivers jealous.
If you took Diggs and gave him a pogo stick to leap over defenders, you'd have Wilson.
Ohio State relied on its talented receivers to win its individual routes compared to motion-based offenses that use diversions to create space. Option routes are longer, more drawn-out isolation plays that can either help a great talent shine or expose a receiver's lack of polish. There was unusual pressure on Wilson and his teammates to be excellent route-runners and dynamic finishers through contact.
Diggs is a more polished version, of course, but Wilson has the ability to win over-the-top more often than Diggs.
Kayvon Thibodeaux: Jadeveon Clowney with Gumby Hips
It's only fitting to link highly touted pass-rushers who had questions about their consistency. Both Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jadeveon Clowney had injuries in the season before they entered the NFL, spurring concerns their motor didn't run high. The narrative only lasted so long until Clowney hit the field in Houston.
Clowney became a three-time Pro Bowler and elite run defender and continued to fight through injuries to produce again for Cleveland in 2021. Thibodeaux dealt with an ankle injury in 2021 that kept him out of four games. He's faced criticism over his love for football, but his on-field development and production suggest he works hard on his craft.
The biggest weakness in Clowney's game is that he's a straight-line athlete who is more powerful than svelte. His best plan of action is to explode through his blocker, whereas Thibodeaux is a bendy, traditional pass-rushing prospect who can warp his body around contact and maintain balance. He has Gumby-like hips.
Evan Neal: Trent Brown as an Ice Skater
There are only so many gigantic offensive tackles in the NFL. It's hard enough to find quality blockers, but linemen over 6'6" and 330 pounds are as rare as they come. That's why NFL evaluators love the idea of adding Alabama tackle Evan Neal to their roster.
Neal has experience at guard and both tackle positions, and unlike Orlando Brown Jr., he moves quite well for having such density. He's much more athletically similar to former 49er and current Patriots right tackle Trent Brown, except he moves diagonally and horizontally as if he were a graceful ice skater.
Neal's explosiveness and ability to quickly change direction after a pivot make him a safe prospect to grab. Most 6'7" tackles are backup quality or spot starters at best, but Neal will be better than that.
His upside is even higher than that of Brown, who has earned a Pro Bowl nod.
George Karlaftis: Trey Hendrickson with Clubs for Hands
One of the best indicators for NFL success from pass-rushing draft prospects isn't just tallying sacks or great testing results at the combine. Both matter, but a sustainably good edge defender turns their athletic traits into consistent pressure on the quarterbacks. A high pressure rate is a result of good traits and technique and will eventually bring high sack numbers over time.
Purdue's George Karlaftis has the third-highest pressure rate among notable pass-rushers in the 2022 class, per PFF. Karlaftis has an NFL-ready body and skill set, making him a prime candidate to be a top-15 pick and help a contender's defense immediately. He'll enter the league at the same point in development as Trey Hendrickson reached in his fourth season.
Hendrickson took three years to develop his immensely athletic frame with New Orleans before his hand usage and toolbox of rush moves became consistent enough to win. Karlaftis has powerful, club-like hands that stun blockers and create space. Getting him on a five-year contract without the same learning curve would be massive.
It's easy to look at Hendrickson's experience as a standup edge defender and 4-3 end and see potential roles for Karlaftis. If Karlaftis goes to a defensive scheme like Baltimore's, he would still project as a quality 3-4 end in base defenses and a 4-3 tackle on passing downs. Both players have elite skill sets and traits, allowing their coordinators to thrive with creativity.
Jordan Davis: Dontari Poe with Turbo Boost
Remember when 341-pound Jordan Davis ran a 4.78 40-yard dash at the combine? That same eye-opening athleticism and quickness has rarely been seen from a defensive tackle. We're talking about the Haloti Ngata, Vince Wilfork, Vita Vea types who change the way a front seven operates.
Davis is a dynamic prospect despite having not been a major pass-rushing threat on a loaded Georgia defense. He's not quite as ready to be as great as the players noted above, but he's a more agile version of Dontari Poe. The former Chiefs Pro Bowler dominated as a nose tackle with his strength and surprising ability to finish sacks.
The difference is that Davis has much better mobility at a similar size. He can move between the numbers with ease and finish plays as a backside defender. Putting turbo boost on Poe's shoes in his prime years would have equaled Davis' efforts moving horizontally along the line of scrimmage.
Greg Dulcich: If Dawson Knox Ran Like a Gazelle
The tight end class may lack obvious stars, but there are some highly intriguing skill sets. Former UCLA Bruins tight end Greg Dulcich has an impressive statistical resume thanks to his enormous career average of 17.6 yards per catch. He's an actual vertical threat despite running a good but not great 4.69 40-yard dash.
Just on paper, Dulcich's athleticism doesn't inspire confidence he'll be more than a decent contributor. Buffalo's Dawson Knox is similar, posting no better than average yards-after-the-catch numbers and just existing within a healthy Bills passing game. The difference is how they run in the open field, though, as Dulcich glides like a gazelle.
Dulcich separates from defenders with powerful acceleration ability and long strides over distance. He's a game-breaking presence in space. He'd be a fun player in a Kyle Shanahan or Andy Reid system that prioritizes finding windows for its tight ends to create after the catch.
Jameson Williams: Marquise Brown on Stilts
Even after tearing his ACL on January 10, former Alabama receiver Jameson Williams might still be the first of his position to hear his name called in the 2022 NFL draft. The immediate impact he brought to Alabama's offense was startling. Williams may have logged a 4.2 40 if he were healthy, and he's a slick route-runner already.
Current Baltimore Ravens playmaker Marquise Brown was the first receiver off the board in the 2019 draft, with speed being his biggest strength. Brown logged his first career 1,000-yard season in 2021 as the Ravens expanded their passing game. He showed he can not only be a reliable option on short and intermediate routes that require precise footwork but also a big-play threat at any given time.
The difference between the two is about four inches and 10 pounds. Put Brown on stilts and boom, you have Jameson Williams (6'2", 189 lbs). Both are effortlessly fast, technically sound and surprisingly tough despite their thin frames.
Drake London: Alshon Jeffery as a Salsa Dance Master
Big, physical receivers who dominate at the catch point aren't as en vogue right now—as speed and separation have helped quarterbacks avoid turnovers and sacks in recent years—but that doesn't mean there's not immense value in them. It's important to make sure taller receivers still have the speed and flexibility to be more than sideline threats. The best big pass-catcher in the 2022 class is easily USC's Drake London.
Built in the mold between former Bears and Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery, London was almost perfect at the catch point throughout his three-year USC career. The only reason his production wasn't even more impressive than the 160 catches for 2,153 yards and 15 touchdowns he totaled was the lack of consistent quarterback play. He never had a passer who could lead him to open space, making London routinely fight for underthrown balls or contort his body in all different directions.
Regardless of whether London can run a 4.48 40 like Jeffrey did, these dynamic threats win in similar fashion. Jeffery was a master of finishing tough catches with bad quarterback play, but he was too stiff in the hips to become a regular 1,000-yard receiver. London doesn't share this limitation.
We'll see London used as both an outside and slot receiver thanks to surprising quickness and fluidity for someone so large (6'5"). His giant mitts allow him to finish through contact extraordinarily well. His flexible hips and light feet will remind people of watching a salsa dancer effortlessly move.
Kyle Hamilton: Micah Hyde in a Bear Costume
The league is deep with impactful safeties who can fill multiple roles. Notre Dame star Kyle Hamilton is so valued because he showed high levels of impact across various responsibilities that easily translate to the pros. Hamilton isn't the fastest deep safety, but he's big (6'4", 220 pounds), smart and instinctive.
The way Buffalo utilizes star safety Micah Hyde would be ideal for wherever Hamilton lands. Hyde is comfortable in any role but is especially good lurking in two-high zone sets. He's put together two second-team All-Pro seasons in five years with the Bills.
Throw a bear costume on Hyde to make up the four-inch and 20-pound differences and you wouldn't be able to tell these two apart. They maximize their gifts through excellent recognition and commitment in the film room.
Malik Willis: Taysom Hill with a Bazooka Arm
The influx of highly athletic passers over the last five years has completely changed the standard of what we expect from quarterbacks now. Tom Brady remains one of the few true pocket passers left. Even highly accurate passers benefit from escapability from the pocket.
The Saints' obsession with making Taysom Hill into an NFL starting quarterback seemed to die this offseason after Sean Payton resigned, which was the right call. But Hill is so athletic he's able to play tight end, kick returner and halfback. His biggest issue was a lack of arm talent.
That's not at all an issue for top 2022 quarterback prospect Malik Willis. The Liberty standout has the strongest arm we've seen enter the league since Josh Allen in 2018 plus the athleticism of Hill. He has the tools to elevate to a top-tier quarterback quickly for his new franchise.
Putting a bazooka on Hill's shoulder wouldn't solve all of his issues, but he would have been given more opportunities, as he has just 268 career passing attempts. Upside with splash plays help overcome occasionally inconsistent accuracy and decision-making. Hill never had that element to his game, but Willis' incredible velocity and rushing ability make him a true wild card on every snap he'll ever take in the NFL.