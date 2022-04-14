B/R NHL Roundtable: Which Playoff Contender Will Miss Out in the West?

2 of 4

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Sorry, Los Angeles. We're just not that into you.

But that's nothing against the Kings or what they've achieved this year.

They were tied with the San Jose Sharks for sixth in an eight-team division last season and shared an irrelevant 25th overall with the Sharks as well. Things have changed dramatically in 2021-22, however, with their 45 points at the midway point putting them within striking range of first in the Pacific Division—fueled by a balanced attack that featured four players with at least 10 goals and six with at least 20 points.

Goaltending was a plus too, with the tandem of Jonathan Quick and Cal Petersen combining for 19 wins, three shutouts and the group as a whole posting a 2.73 goals-against average that was ninth in the league.

They've stayed the course through the subsequent 34 games too—the goaltending is still 11th overall with 2.83 GAA, and they now boast an offense with eight double-digit scorers—but it's not like the rest of the West has stood still while they've held ground.

Calgary and Edmonton have been among the league's best teams since mid-January and have passed the Kings in the Pacific, and the team is feeling the hot breath of the Vegas Golden Knights thanks to a recent stretch in which coach Pete DeBoer's team earned points in seven of 10 games.

Vegas entered Wednesday three points behind and with a game in hand, and a dip to fourth in the division would place Los Angeles squarely in the sights of both Nashville and Dallas, the teams holding down the West's wild-card positions. The Predators were a point better than the Kings with two more games to play than L.A., and the Stars were dead even with a pair of their own in hand as well.

Add the fact that Los Angeles will be without veteran defenseman Drew Doughty—its top-scoring blueliner and a leading voice in the locker room—thanks to season-ending wrist surgery. The forecast doesn't get any brighter with the slew of lesser-experienced bodies being run out as replacements.

A schedule in which the Kings play zero current playoff teams in their final six games won't hurt, but it won't be enough to offset pursuers that, at this point in time at least, are simply better.

—Lyle Fitzsimmons