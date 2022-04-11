NFL Draft 2022: Day 3 Prospects Who Could Become Major Steals

0 of 6

Butch Dill/Associated Press

All of the talk around the 2022 NFL draft has been about the first-round prospects. The premier names have earned their distinction, but every quality evaluator makes their money on Day 3 of the draft, as the best values in football are future starters found in the late rounds.

Some of the league's biggest stars fell to Day 3 in their respective class. Dak Prescott is a rare Pro Bowl quarterback to be drafted after the first round. Tight ends George Kittle and Darren Waller were fifth and sixth-round selections, respectively. Stars Aaron Jones and Stefon Diggs also found their way to the latter portion of their classes.

Players like them were overlooked due to athletic testing, inconsistent on-field performance, or miscast in a suboptimal system. The right coaching staff can unearth these steals and get the most out of their unique skill sets.

We've looked through Bleacher Report's latest big board and found six potential Day 3 prospects who can become major steals in the right situation. Each has the athleticism needed to succeed and flashed in key moments during their collegiate career to find a reason to believe their future is even brighter.