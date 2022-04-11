7 Fights We Need to See After UFC 273

0 of 7

UFC 273 went down Saturday night in front of a raucous crowd in Jacksonville, Florida, and the event opened the door to a host of interesting matchup possibilities.

Headlining honors went to featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and fan-favorite challenger "The Korean Zombie" Chan Sung Jung. Volkanovski was the picture of dominance in the fight, walloping his challenger to a fourth-round standing TKO. It was his third defense of the UFC featherweight title, and a win that reaffirmed him as one of the sport's top pound-for-pound talents.

In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan looked to settle their longstanding rivalry, with the UFC bantamweight title hanging in the balance. It was a very competitive fight, but Sterling's success in the first three rounds ultimately earned him a split-decision victory and kept the bantamweight belt around his waist.

Arguably the biggest bout on the UFC 273 bill occurred before there was ever a title up for grabs, when surging welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev took on the toughest test of his career in former title challenger Gilbert Burns. It wasn't easy, but Chimaev ultimately defeated Burns by unanimous decision, reaching the scorecards for the first time in one of the best fights of the year.

UFC 273 also featured impressive wins from the likes of Mackenzie Dern and Mark O. Madsen, who defeated Tecia Torres and Vinc Pichel by decision, respectively, as well as Irish prospect Ian Garry, who roughed up Darian Weeks on the undercard.

When the dust has settled, there will be plenty of compelling matchups to be made. Keep reading to learn the ones we're hoping to see.