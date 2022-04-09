NBA Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Play-in Bracket, Seeding Scenarios for Last Day

0 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Time is just about up for the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Only one day of action remains, and while there isn't a ton left to be settled, some postseason implications are still in play.

The field itself has been set, as five teams in each conference have officially been eliminated. The fields for both the playoffs proper and the play-in tournament have also been set. The top six teams in each conference will wait to see how things unfold during the play-in, which will kick off on Tuesday, April 12.

Teams that finish ranked No. 7 through No. 10 will contend for the final two spots in the postseason for each conference.

The seventh- and eighth-place teams in each conference will play each other for the No. 7 seed. The ninth- and 10th-place teams will battle in an elimination game. The loser of the "Seven-Eight Game" will play the winner of the other contest for the No. 8 seed and final playoff spot.

From there, traditional playoff seeding will apply, with the No. 1 seed facing the No. 8 seed and so forth.

No teams can fall into or out of the play-in tournament on Sunday, but some significant shuffling can occur. In the East, for example, the Cleveland Cavaliers could fall from the No. 8 spot to the No. 9 or No. 10 spot, which would leave them in a win-or-go-home scenario to open the play-in tournament.

Below, you'll find a look at the most notable seeding and play-in scenarios for the final day of the regular season. First, though, let's take a look at the standings.