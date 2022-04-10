NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Latest Standings and Wild-Card Predictions

2 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Capitals may be the No. 8 seed, but it's not a guarantee they will be staying there. The top three teams from each division make the playoffs, and Washington only trails Pittsburgh by four points for the third spot in the Metropolitan Division. Plus, the Caps have played two fewer games than the Pens.

So while the top eight teams in the East will reach the postseason, there could still be some movement in the standings over the final few weeks of the regular season. And it wouldn't be surprising to see the Capitals move up to seize the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Same goes for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are the No. 6 seed but only trail the Boston Bruins by one point for third place in the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay will be looking to move up the standings before trying to win its third consecutive Stanley Cup.

The Lightning have lost four straight games, but they are talented enough to get things back on track before the regular season is over. Once the playoffs arrive, they know what it takes to make a deep run. So Tampa Bay can't be counted out, even if it ends up in a wild-card slot.

The prediction here, though, is that the Caps and Lightning will finish strong and move up in their respective divisions. That will leave the Bruins and Penguins as the two wild cards in the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds.

But what matters most is getting into the playoffs. All of these teams will do that and have an opportunity to make a run at a Stanley Cup.