NFL Draft 2022: Latest Expert Mocks, Projections for Tough 1st-Round Decisions

0 of 3

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Sometimes it's obvious which player will be selected first in the NFL draft. It was no surprise when Joe Burrow (2020) and Trevor Lawrence (2021) heard their names called to open the event in the past two years. Everybody knew that would be the case.

Things are less certain for the 2022 NFL draft. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row, but there's no clear-cut top prospect on the board. So they could go numerous different ways, and their decision will greatly influence how the rest of the draft unfolds.

The Jags aren't the only team that will have a tough decision to make in the first round. Other franchises will also have to choose between talented players at various positions.

Here's a look at the teams with the toughest decisions to make and what expert mocks are projecting them to do.