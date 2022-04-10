5 Trades NFL Teams Should Try to Execute Before the 2022 Draft

0 of 5

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The last two NFL offseasons have brought more trades featuring star players than we've ever seen. The player empowerment movement from the NBA has clearly made its way to football, as rich contracts await some of the biggest names. Teams are no longer hoarding draft picks when an impactful veteran becomes available after stalled negotiations.

Pouncing on the opportunity to acquire a high-priced veteran is a calculated gamble. The value that a low-priced rookie contract can produce is unbeatable compared to a veteran's salary. But the chances of a rookie helping as much as an established player is low, especially after the first round.

Trades can also be difficult due to salary-cap restraints and the message that certain deals send to the rest of the roster and fanbase. However, contenders need to load up for playoff runs, whereas rebuilding teams need assets and flexibility.

After scouring team needs and assets remaining, we've assembled five trades that teams should try to execute before the 2022 draft starts April 28.

