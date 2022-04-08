NHL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated Standings and Bracket Outlook

2 of 3

Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press

No. 1 Florida Panthers vs. No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. No. 7 Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 3 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. No. 6 Tampa Bay Lightning

No. 4 New York Rangers vs. No. 5 Boston Bruins

The Panthers are having an impressive season, and they've played especially well of late, winning five straight games and eight of their past nine. But they haven't run away with the No. 1 seed, as the Hurricanes are only four points back of the top spot.

And the Maple Leafs and Rangers each have 98 points. So there's still plenty for these teams to play for at this point in the season, even though it seems clear they will be heading to the playoffs.

Carolina is heading to the postseason for the fourth consecutive year, but it hasn't gone beyond the Eastern Conference Final in any of the previous three seasons, and it hasn't made it that far since 2019. The Hurricanes will be looking to make a deeper postseason run in 2022 now that they've secured their spot.

"Obviously, we know there are bigger and better things we want to accomplish, but you have to get there first," Carolina head coach Rod Brind'Amour said, per Bob Sutton of the Associated Press. "To get there with 11 games to go says a lot about the group. Normally, you're sweating it out to try to get in."

There are only three teams outside of the top eight that haven't been eliminated from postseason contention: the Islanders (73), Blue Jackets (72) and Red Wings (65). But it would take a big collapse from the Capitals (86) for any of them to get into the playoffs.

If the Panthers and Caps end up facing off in the first round, it would be an intriguing matchup.

Washington may be the No. 8 seed, but it's been one of the best teams in the NHL for the past decade, including winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Meanwhile, Florida hasn't won a playoff series since reaching the Stanley Cup Final in 1996, its third season and its first trip to the postseason.