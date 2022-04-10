The 5 Best Opponents for Ryan Garcia After Win vs. Emmanuel Tagoe

0 of 5

Tim Warner/Getty Images

King Ry has returned to the throne room.

Social media powerhouse and lightweight contender Ryan Garcia ended a self-imposed 15-month layoff Saturday night with a unanimous decision victory over of rugged veteran Emmanuel Tagoe in the main event of a DAZN-streamed card at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Garcia, now 22-0 with 18 KOs, hadn't fought since a body-shot stoppage of Luke Campbell in January 2021 that was followed soon after by his announcement that he'd take a break from boxing to focus on his battles with anxiety and depression.

He kept his 8.7 million Instagram followers and nearly 1.2 million YouTube subscribers busy with content throughout his hiatus and suggested in the ring after the Tagoe victory that big events would soon follow.

The B/R combat sports team used the opportunity to create a list of fighters who we think would make the best opponents for Garcia's next appearance, which is likely to come before the end of 2022.

