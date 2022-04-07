NHL Playoff Standings 2022: Predicting Which Teams Will Fall Short of Postseason

2 of 3

Nick Wass/Associated Press

It would take a fairly big collapse for the Washington Capitals to miss out on the playoffs this year. Through 70 games, they have 86 points with a 38-22-10 record. And while they are six points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the No. 7 spot, they are also 13 points ahead of the New York Islanders, who would be the first team out.

The Detroit Red Wings will soon be eliminated from postseason contention, which will leave only the Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets as teams that could catch the Caps. Even though Washington has endured goaltending woes this season, its roster is too talented to fall short of the playoffs.

Alex Ovechkin may be 36, but he's still one of the best players in the NHL. He ranks fourth in the league with 43 goals, and he also has 38 assists. Ovechkin is surrounded by Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, Nicklas Backstrom, T.J. Oshie and high-scoring defenseman John Carlson, so offense isn't a problem in Washington.

If the Caps can get better goaltending from either Ilya Samsonov or Vitek Vanecek, they could be a sleeper team in the playoffs. They are going to get to the postseason with no trouble, but they will likely have a first-round matchup against the Panthers to look forward to.

Florida is a strong team, but Washington boasts players who know what it takes to make a deep playoff run considering the team won the Stanley Cup in 2018. So it will be interesting to see what happens when these franchises match up.

While there could be some tight seeding battles higher up in the Eastern Conference standings, there won't be any major shakeups. The top eight teams as composed will all make it to the postseason, and it should be exciting to watch as they face off.