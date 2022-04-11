The 5 Rookies with the Best Cases to Win the Calder Trophy

1 of 5

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas, under immense pressure over the summer to fix the problems that led to yet another first-round exit, made an outrageously bold decision. He allowed Zach Hyman, a net-front force and perfect complement to Auston Matthews on the left wing, to depart to Edmonton via free agency.

Replacing him? A soon-to-be 26-year-old Michael Bunting, who had 11 goals in 26 career NHL games, on a two-year contract with a $900,000 cap hit.

The move has been genius. Bunting has proved that his scoring success in Arizona cameos was not a fluke, potting 20 goals along with 37 assists in 72 games in Toronto. He's been an almost perfect replacement for Hyman, scoring often from above the crease on deflections and rebounds, cycling the puck efficiently, forechecking hard and defending diligently.

Has he benefitted immensely from playing alongside two elite offensive powerhouses in Matthews and Mitch Marner? Of course. But Toronto's bevy of talent has also meant his power-play opportunities have been fairly reduced; 53 of Bunting's 57 points have come at even strength.

Bunting turns 27 next September. Does that give him an absurd advantage over the rest of the pack? Of course. He made the cut for Calder eligibility by two days. But that's not his problem. If you don't like it then take it up with the rules committee. Bunting leads all rookies in points and has been a 200-foot player for the Leafs. He deserves to be a finalist, at minimum.