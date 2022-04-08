Final Expert Defensive Player of the Year Ranking for 2021-22 NBA Season

5 of 6

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Indicators: 3.8 defensive rebounds, 1.9 steals, 0.3 blocks per 75 possessions, 2.7 defensive estimated plus-minus

Back to our philosophical debate from the Williams slide. It's something ESPN's Tim Bontemps explored in a recent article. What kind of an argument can a guard like Smart have within a field and award dominated by bigs?

The reasons for their inclusion are obvious. They're the last resort on defense. They typically end more possessions with highlight blocks and defensive rebounds than guards do. And the biggest responsibility for many centers, the rim, is still where the game's most valuable shots go up.

But what about everything that happens before a possession gets to that point?

"I'm not taking anything from the bigs," Smart told Bontemps. "A vital part of the game is protecting the paint. But, as guards, we do a lot more before [our man] gets to the paint. ... Contesting the three, contesting pull-ups, making sure he doesn't get to his spots."

If you ignore the fact that both Williams and Horford contest more threes per game than Smart, he certainly seems to be onto something.

In his prime, Klay Thompson's defense didn't impress the catch-all metrics because he didn't tally a ton of counting stats. But preventing a guard or wing from ever taking the shot or penetrating to the paint is harder to measure. And that's what players like Thompson did (and Smart does).

Smart is a dynamic on-ball defender who can stymie a team's attack from the outset. And matchup data shows he's comfortable defending more than just wings and guards.

He's spent more time on those smaller players, but Smart has also had plenty of possessions on bigger forwards like OG Anunoby, Franz Wagner and Miles Bridges. And for years, he's been one of the game's better guards at stonewalling big men in the post.

The versatility Smart brings as a defender has undoubtedly been a key part of Boston's top-ranked defense, but it wasn't quite enough to put him over the top here.

Total Voter Points: 34