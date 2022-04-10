Every NHL Team's Toughest Free-Agent Decision

0 of 32

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Handling free agents of all varieties might be the most important aspect of an NHL general manager's job.

Whether we're talking about re-signing a veteran unrestricted free agent to projecting how a younger restricted free agent skater will evolve and grow into a deal, this is the heartbeat of an organization's ability to properly evaluate and then value talent.

It's an inexact science, and if it was easy, we wouldn't have had such a clear playoff picture two months out from the end of the regular season.

Organizations also have to find ways to balance the human element against shrewd asset management. For instance, Kris Letang has meant a lot to the Pittsburgh Penguins over the years, but what would the team do if he asked for a contract worth $9 million or more a season?

They would probably have to make the tough choice to let him walk as a free agent. That's just one example of the kinds of difficult choices GMs around the NHL will be facing in the comings months as they try to lock in their better players at fair value.

Let us know how you would handle your favorite team's most difficult offseason free-agent choice down in the comments below.