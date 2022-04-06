Masters Favorites 2022: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top Stars

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Two of the favored golfers to win The Masters have strong track records at Augusta National Golf Club.

Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. It is easy to see why the Spaniard is favored to win the green jacket once you look at his recent results on the course.

Rahm has been a fixture in the top 10 at Augusta over the last four years and he is no stranger to using low rounds to propel him up the leaderboard in one day.

Scottie Scheffler does not have the run of success that Rahm has had in Georgia, but he has a pair of top 20 finishes.

Scheffler comes into Augusta with a brand new set of expectations compared to the previous two years since he just took over the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Tiger Woods knows all about the pressure that comes with being favored at Augusta. The five-time champion had eyes on him all week as he prepared for his first tournament in over a year.

The expectations for Woods are through the roof because of his previous success on the course, but making the cut may be viewed as a victory for him after so much time off.