Masters Favorites 2022: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top Stars

Masters Favorites 2022: Projecting Daily Score Totals for Golf's Top StarsApril 6, 2022
Two of the favored golfers to win The Masters have strong track records at Augusta National Golf Club.
Jon Rahm is the betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. It is easy to see why the Spaniard is favored to win the green jacket once you look at his recent results on the course.
Rahm has been a fixture in the top 10 at Augusta over the last four years and he is no stranger to using low rounds to propel him up the leaderboard in one day.
Scottie Scheffler does not have the run of success that Rahm has had in Georgia, but he has a pair of top 20 finishes.
Scheffler comes into Augusta with a brand new set of expectations compared to the previous two years since he just took over the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Tiger Woods knows all about the pressure that comes with being favored at Augusta. The five-time champion had eyes on him all week as he prepared for his first tournament in over a year.
The expectations for Woods are through the roof because of his previous success on the course, but making the cut may be viewed as a victory for him after so much time off.
Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm is going after his fifth consecutive top 10 finish at Augusta.
Rahm used a final-round surge last season to land a placing in the top five.
The current Masters favorite shot a 66 on Sunday after three straight days at 72.
The furious finish from the Spaniard gave him an opposite finish from the year before. He shot two rounds in the 60s to start the 2020 Masters and then shot 72-71 on the weekend.
The lesson learned from those eight rounds is that Rahm has not carded over a 72 in his last eight rounds at Augusta.
Rahm may not come out of the gates on fire to take the lead after 18 holes, but he will not lose the green jacket on Thursday.
We should expect a high level of consistency out of Rahm that should lead to him on the first page of the leaderboard come Sunday.
Projected Scores: 71-70-68-67
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler is more than deserving of his title as the second favorite behind Rahm.
The American is the hottest golfer on the planet right now with three wins in his last five starts.
Scheffler captured titles at the WM Phoenix Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also won the WGC Match Play two weeks ago.
In between those results, Scheffler tied for seventh at the Genesis Invitational and played to a tie for 55th at The Players Championship.
The few poor rounds at The Players Championship could cause some concern, but Scheffler immediately bounced back with his match play victory.
Scheffler does not have a top 10 finish at Augusta, but he does have a pair of top 20 marks.
That is a good sign for his potential to contend for the green jacket this time around.
Scheffler has more pressure on him to win this week, but his decent level of success on the course from the past two years should help him settle into the week.
Projected Scores: 70-70-67-71
Tiger Woods
No one knows what exactly to expect from Tiger Woods when he tees off on Thursday.
The five-time Masters winner is playing in his first event in over a year, but he is returning on a course in which he achieved a ton of success.
Woods has been a nostalgic pick to play well at Augusta in the build-up to the tournament, but it is hard to imagine he turns in scores good enough to match the top players in the world.
Woods may not see making the cut as a rousing success by his standards, but that is what the expectations should be for a rusty 46-year-old.
The week of practice at Augusta should have helped Woods get used to the course and walk 18 holes again.
As long as his body holds up, Woods should at least make the cut on Friday. After that, he could make a run with some tremendous shots throughout the course.
However, it is hard to see Woods in his current state to be close to the front of the leaderboard come Sunday afternoon.
Projected Scores: 73-71-73-74
