Rob Gronkowski and 5 Other NFL Players Whose Careers Could Be Over

Alex Menendez/Associated Press

Rob Gronkowski helped redefine what is expected of an elite tight end in the NFL.

At 6'6", 265 pounds, the hulking Gronk looks the part. He used his elite size and athleticism to create mismatches with defenders in the passing game and go toe-to-toe with defenders as a blocker.

Gronkowski got off to a fast start upon landing with the New England Patriots as a second-round pick in 2010.

The Arizona product displayed a fantastic rapport with quarterback Tom Brady from the jump, snatching 10 touchdowns in his rookie year.

He followed that up with a record-setting 17-touchdown campaign in 2011. It marked the first time a tight end led the league in receiving scores and still stands as the positional record for most TDs in a season.

Although his latter years in New England were marred by injury, Gronkowski accumulated 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdown catches during his nine seasons with the club.

After taking a year off in 2019, Gronk joined forces with Brady again as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He won a fourth ring with the club in 2020 and piled up 100 receptions for 1,425 yards and 13 scores over the past two years.

The 32-year-old's postseason heroics have become the stuff of legend. He's the only tight end to amass more than 1,000 yards receiving in the playoffs and has the record for most playoff touchdowns at the position with 15.

Gronk's blocking ability sets him apart. He's long been a willing and capable blocker, helping to keep Brady upright and doing the dirty work to win games.

After Brady said goodbye earlier in the offseason, it seemed likely Gronkowski would join his longtime friend in retirement. Brady relented and plans to give it another go in 2022, but the free-agent tight end has yet to decide on his return.

Gronkowski told TMZ Sports on Monday he won't sign a contract unless he feels ready to give his all again:

"Right now, I'm not ready to get back out on that field. I'm not ready to commit to the game of football right now. ... Even in your 30s, I mean, you just can't just slack it and just be 50 percent all-in, then you're going to get caught off with the game and it's going to just spit you right out. You've got to be fully dedicated. I'm not ready to do that yet, I'm not going to sign a contract if I'm not fully ready."

After leaving so much out on the field over these past 11 seasons, no one could fault Gronk for making the 2021 campaign his last.