The Biggest Question Facing Each New NFL Head Coach Heading into 2022 Draft

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Nearly one-third of the NFL will have a new man in charge in 2022 as 10 people take over the title of head coach.

With a few of them starting their offseason training program already, the task of building a culture, philosophy and team in their image is already underway.

Not all jobs are created equal, though. Some new head coaches have significant challenges in building a winner. Lovie Smith is charged with doing so out of a team in the Texans that has gone 8-25 over the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Todd Bowles will get to take over a roster that is one year removed from winning a Super Bowl.

While these coaches will have to work with general managers and team executives, the April 28-30 draft looms large. Here's a look at the biggest question each new head coach must answer as we approach their first NFL draft with their team.