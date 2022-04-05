Masters Par 3 Tournament 2022: Date, Tee Times, Live-Stream Info and Preview

David Cannon/Getty Images

For the first time since 2019, the Par 3 Tournament is returning to the Masters.

The nine-hole event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to take place Wednesday at Augusta National Golf Club, a day before the 2022 Masters gets underway.

While the Par 3 Tournament is a competition, it's more about fun for the golfers who participate. All of the holes range from 70 to 140 yards, and family members typically serve as caddies. It's an entertaining way to help kick off Masters week before the major tournament begins.

The most recent winner of the Par 3 Tournament was Matt Wallace, who was victorious in 2019. Although 11 former Masters champions have also won the event, nobody has won both in the same year.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Masters Par 3 Tournament.

2022 Masters Par 3 Tournament Info

Date: Wednesday, April 6

TV: 3-5 p.m. ET on ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+

Tee Times: A list of tee times can be found at the official Masters site on Tuesday.

Preview

With all nine holes in the Masters Par 3 Tournament being so short, there's always the potential for some holes-in-one. In fact, there have been 94 in the event's history, including a record nine in 2016. That was also the year when Jimmy Walker set the course record of 19 (eight under par).

Sure, there's real golf being played during this event, but it's also a time for players to spend with family before the Masters. And who doesn't enjoy seeing toddlers dressed like caddies strolling around the greens?

"The Par 3 tournament is just special," former Masters winner Zach Johnson said, per Steve DiMeglio of Golfweek. "I appreciate Augusta National allowing us to participate in a competitive event, on the hallowed grounds, with family and friends walking alongside."

It'll be a bit of a return to normalcy at Augusta National after the Par 3 Tournament wasn't held the past two years. The 2020 Masters was postponed from April to November, then the 2021 tournament was still impacted by COVID-19 protocols, resulting in another cancellation of the Par 3 Tournament.

Jack Nicklaus has never won the event, but the golf legend has been a frequent participant over the years. However, the 82-year-old recently shared with DiMeglio that he won't be competing in the event anymore.

For those who will play in the Par 3 Tournament, it should be enjoyed as much as it has been in the past.

"The Par 3 Contest is one big deal," Kevin Na said, per DiMeglio. "It's a great tradition and a lot of fun and everyone enjoys it."

Among the former Masters champions who have also won the Par 3 Tournament are Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead (the inaugural winner), Tom Watson and Vijay Singh. Snead and Watson are also among the seven golfers who have multiple wins in the Par 3 Tournament.

The only golfer who has won the Par 3 Tournament more than twice is Padraig Harrington, who was victorious in 2003, 2004 and 2012.