Masters Odds 2022: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Tony Finau has not played well during this PGA Tour season.

The 32-year-old comes into The Masters deep on the odds chart to don the green jacket, and his form suggests that he may not be in contention.

However, Finau has one of the best recent records at Augusta National Golf Club. His recent success on the course could make him one of the best underrated sleeper picks for this year's tournament, which begins Thursday.

A few other golfers who have top-20 finishes in the past four years at Augusta should be considered as sleepers alongside Finau.

Robert MacIntyre landed tied for 12th place in his first trip at Augusta, and he could be poised to strike again as a long shot on the odds board.

Corey Conners falls into the same category as Finau as a golfer who has struggled recently but enjoyed recent success at Augusta. He could be another sleeper pick who turns around his season over the four days in Georgia.