Masters Odds 2022: Latest Vegas Lines for Underrated Sleepers in the Field
Tony Finau has not played well during this PGA Tour season.
The 32-year-old comes into The Masters deep on the odds chart to don the green jacket, and his form suggests that he may not be in contention.
However, Finau has one of the best recent records at Augusta National Golf Club. His recent success on the course could make him one of the best underrated sleeper picks for this year's tournament, which begins Thursday.
A few other golfers who have top-20 finishes in the past four years at Augusta should be considered as sleepers alongside Finau.
Robert MacIntyre landed tied for 12th place in his first trip at Augusta, and he could be poised to strike again as a long shot on the odds board.
Corey Conners falls into the same category as Finau as a golfer who has struggled recently but enjoyed recent success at Augusta. He could be another sleeper pick who turns around his season over the four days in Georgia.
Tony Finau (+6500)
Finau missed the cut in three of the past five stroke-play events he participated in.
That is not a good sign for anyone looking to back him as a sleeper pick at Augusta.
However, Finau's recent history on the course can't be ignored at a number like +6500 (bet $100 to win $6,500), which also comes with high numbers on certain finishing place props.
Finau finished inside the top 10 in three of the past four Masters. He also has six top-10 major finishes over the past three seasons.
The American is a forgotten man on the betting board because of his lackluster form. But Finau rebounded a bit at the Texas Open, finishing in a tie for 29th and shooting a final-round 69 to set him up for Augusta.
Finau is available at +200 to finish inside the top 20 and -115 to land in the top 30 at DraftKings if you do not feel comfortable with an outright bet.
Corey Conners (+5500)
Conners has a single top-20 finish in his past seven stroke-play starts.
His best placing in that span was a third-place mark at the WGC Match Play in March.
The Canadian played to a tie for 35th at the recent Texas Open, but like Finau, he shot his lone round below 70 on Sunday. That could help Conners' confidence going into his rounds on a course in which he found success over the past two Masters.
Conners' only top-10 major finishes came at The Masters in 2020 and 2021. He landed in a tie for 10th in the former and a tie for eighth last year. He carded a score under 70 in four of his past eight rounds at Augusta, with his low score being a second-round 65 in 2020.
The 30-year-old carries decent value to finish in the top 20 (+160) and top 30 (-135) if he barely makes the cut and then gets hot on the weekend, as he did in Texas.
Conners sits at +450 to finish inside the top 10 if you want to take the risk that he will be reinvigorated at Augusta and extend his streak of top-10 finishes.
Robert MacIntyre (+11000)
MacIntyre tied for 12th in his first trip to Augusta last season. He followed up on that finish with a tied-eighth-place mark at The Open.
The Scottish southpaw has a small sample size at Augusta, but it is a good one for someone with +11000 odds to don the green jacket.
MacIntyre's long outright odds make him an intriguing plus-money bet to finish anywhere inside the top 30. He is +120 to place in the top 30, +260 to land in the top 20 and +750 for a top-10 placing.
He should come into Augusta with some confidence since he shot three rounds of 69 at the Texas Open. MacIntyre could benefit from his decent form and success last year at Augusta to make a run at the first page of the leaderboard.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
