Re-Grading the Biggest NHL Free-Agency Signings from the 2021 Offseason

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

When the NHL free-agent market opened last summer on July 28, we graded the biggest unrestricted free-agent signings. With the 2021-22 regular-season set to end on Apr. 29, this is a good opportunity to revisit our evaluations.

Several stars, such as Washington Capitals winger Alexander Ovechkin, stayed put by signing contract extensions. Among the notables to sign with new clubs was defenseman Dougie Hamilton joining the New Jersey Devils, while the Seattle Kraken landed goaltender Philipp Grubauer.

Some of those signings appear to be working out well in the first year of their multiyear contracts. Others have not, whether it's been because of injuries or difficulty adapting to their new club.

Here is our regrading of last summer's biggest UFA signings. We're excluding Alec Martinez's re-signing with the Vegas Golden Knights as he lost 53 games to a facial injury. Any assessment of his performance in his first season has to be considered incomplete because of his lengthy absence.