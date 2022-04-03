2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs: Breaking Down the Betting Odds for the Cup

2 of 4

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

There's a lot of talent in this group, but each team has at least one weakness that could hold them back from making it through more than one round.

That isn't to say that it's impossible. Goalies go on tears all the time. Sometimes third-line forwards morph into Mario Lemieux for a month and make a big difference.

Those are tough things to project and bet on, however.

One of these things is not like the others, though, and that's the Vegas Golden Knights. No one wants to see a healthy version of this team come playoff time. They're rapidly running out of time to actually make the cutoff, though.

If they manage to do so and if they get key players back in the lineup, the sky is the limit. That's been the case all season, though, and we haven't seen that happen yet.

Dallas Stars (+4000)

Giving the Dallas Stars slightly better Stanley Cup winner's odds than the Predators seems like an interesting choice by our friends over at DraftKings. The gap is only +500, but if we could swap Nashville and Dallas, we would.

The Stars are a one-line team with one outstanding defenseman and so-so goaltending. Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski dominate when they're out on the ice. Otherwise, Dallas just gets too badly out-chanced to be considered a first-round threat, at least when it comes to your money.

St. Louis Blues (+3000)

Here's a team that always seems to get slept on but always seems poised to surprise folks once the playoffs roll around. Maybe that's still the smell of the 2019 squad that hasn't quite blown off yet, but there's enough skill in place here to make St. Louis a tough out in the first round.

The Minnesota Wild wouldn't exactly be a welcome face, though, and the Blues will be hard-pressed to repeat the magic of their 2019 run. They are deep enough at forward to get through the regular season, but in the playoffs, where things tighten up dramatically, it becomes much more difficult to outscore your problems, as we'll see with the next two teams.

Washington Capitals (+3000)

The days of Alex Ovechkin being able to win a round or two by himself have come and gone. The Eastern Conference is simply too loaded for the Great Eight to be able to carry the Washington Capitals to a first-round playoff victory.

Odds are good that the Capitals will end up facing either the Florida Panthers or Tampa Bay Lightning in the opening series—a series they'd have virtually no chance of winning, even if Vitek Vanecek stands on his head the entire time. Washington just doesn't have the depth needed to hang with either Florida squad.

Edmonton Oilers (+2500)

If you believe that depth at center wins championships, then, by all means, pop a few bucks on the Edmonton Oilers. They have to win with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at some point, right?

If you believe that netminding wins championships, though, maybe shy away from Edmonton. Mikko Koskinen hasn't been consistent enough for the Oilers to be a legit threat—at least for more than one round. Once they start running into the upper echelon of the teams in the West, this just doesn't look like a team that can overcome their glaring issues in goal and on the blue line.

This is a team that recently lost 9-5 to the Calgary Flames, after all. Doesn't exactly scream, "fear me in the postseason."

Vegas Golden Knights (+2000)

The Golden Knights essentially need to win a coin flip to make the playoffs this year but are still sitting at +2000 odds. That speaks volumes about how talented and stacked this team could be if they manage to get all of their key players back in time for the postseason (and assuming they do what needs to be done in the regular season to get there).

DraftKings is making sure it doesn't get burned by this team miraculously getting healthy and good just in time for the playoffs, but this is still a fun little sleeper bet that could hit big if you're looking to make one or two of those.