7 Boom-or-Bust NFL Free Agents Who Are Worth the Risk in 2022

1 of 7

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

There are a couple of reasons why Odell Beckham Jr. is a boom-or-bust option. He busted with the Cleveland Browns, failing to produce Pro Bowl numbers and showing a serious lack of chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

A team will have to ensure that Beckham is the right fit for its scheme and its locker room.

Beckham also tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, which means he is facing a lengthy recovery and might not be available early in the year.

However, Beckham also proved that he can still be a playmaker during his time with the Los Angeles Rams. After forcing his way out of Cleveland, he joined L.A. and emerged as a weapon during the postseason. He caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in just over three playoff games before suffering the injury in the fourth.

"If O could've kept going that game, O probably would've been Super Bowl MVP," Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said of Beckham on The Pivot Podcast (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire).

If a team believes that Beckham is the right fit and is willing to wait until late in the season and/or the playoffs to have him, he's worth a flier this late in free agency.