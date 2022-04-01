ROH Supercard of Honor 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

0 of 8

Credit: Ring of Honor

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of Ring of Honor's Super of Honor pay-per-view. This wa the 15th edition of this event, but it was the first under new owner Tony Khan.

Several titles were up for grabs during this stacked show, and the winners will carry those championships into a new era of ROH wrestling in 2022.

Jonathan Gresham and Bandido finally put the argument of who is the undisputed ROH world champion to rest when they combined the two ROH titles once and for all.

The Briscoe Brothers put the ROH tag belts on the line when they faced a team many fans have been begging them to fight for the past few years, FTR.

Josh Woods defended the ROH Pure Championship against Wheeler Yuta, Minoru Suzuki challenged Rhett Titus for the ROH TV title, and Willow Nightingale faced Mercedes Martines to determine the interim ROH women's champion.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Friday's show.

Ring of Honor: Supercard of Honor was broadcast on Fite TV and other providers.